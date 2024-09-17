Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der Bullenmarkt, über den kaum jemand spricht
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 908189 | ISIN: US92552V1008 | Ticker-Symbol: VS1
Tradegate
16.09.24
11:18 Uhr
11,825 Euro
+0,095
+0,81 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VIASAT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VIASAT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,67511,77509:50
11,67511,77509:48
PR Newswire
17.09.2024 22:05 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Viasat, Inc.: Viasat Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today announced that on September 16, 2024, the Board of Directors of Viasat, including a majority of the independent directors, granted 265,685 restricted stock units ("RSUs") and 59,199 performance-based restricted stock units ("PSUs") (assuming achievement at "target" levels of performance), to Gary Chase, the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, under the Company's 2024 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan (the "Inducement Plan"). The RSUs and PSUs were granted as inducements material to Mr. Chase upon entering into employment with Viasat in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The Inducement Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employees of Viasat, or following a bona fide period of non-employment, as an inducement material to such individuals entering into employment with Viasat, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

78,143 of the RSUs will vest in three equal annual installments beginning with the first anniversary of the grant date, subject to continued service through each applicable vesting date. 187,542 of the RSUs will vest in three equal installments occurring on February 17, 2025, 2026 and 2027. The PSUs will vest on the third anniversary of the grant date and following a three-year performance period, subject to continued service through the vesting date. Actual earned PSUs can range from 0%-175% of the "target" number of PSUs and will be based on Viasat's relative total shareholder return performance against the companies that comprise the Russell 3000 Index. The RSUs and PSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants.

About Viasat

Viasat is a global communications company that believes everyone and everything in the world can be connected. With offices in 24 countries around the world, our mission shapes how consumers, businesses, governments and militaries around the world communicate and connect. Viasat is developing the ultimate global communications network to power high-quality, reliable, secure, affordable, fast connections to positively impact people's lives anywhere they are-on the ground, in the air or at sea, while building a sustainable future in space. In May 2023, Viasat completed its acquisition of Inmarsat, combining the teams, technologies and resources of the two companies to create a new global communications partner. Learn more at www.viasat.com, the Viasat News Room or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X or YouTube.

SOURCE Viasat, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.