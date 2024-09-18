Unitas Foundation: Unitas Protocol Launches Second Phase on Mainnet, Introducing Insurance Provider and 4REX Token

TAIPEI, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Unitas Foundation announced today that the second phase of Unitas Protocol is now live on the mainnet. This phase introduced insurance providers (IPs) who will lend their USDT to the Unitas Protocol to support its over-collateralization. Concurrently, the 4REX tokenomics system has begun its operations, including auctions, profit sharing, and IP-related benefits.

"This milestone completed the first iteration of the Unitas stablecoin ecosystem- a USDT-backed unitized stablecoin mechanism," said Sun Huang, Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of Unitas Foundation. "Now, anyone can 'unitize' USDT into one local currency unit, including USD91 (INR-pegged), USD971 (AED-pegged), USD84 (VND-pegged), and USD1 (USD-pegged) with the over-collateralization provided by IPs."

The concept of reserving USDT as a store of value while dealing in the local unit of account is designed to address dollar shortages in emerging markets, improving both transactions and cross-border payments.

"We are thrilled to complete the USDT-reserved Unitas system," said Wayne Huang, Co-Founder and Board Director of Unitas Foundation. "The real-world applications in developing countries will be the main focus of the next stage. Meanwhile, our team is building the second Unitas ecosystem which will be backed by Tether Gold (XAUt). The transition from USD to Gold represents an exciting development for the stablecoin movement, and we are pleased to collaborate with Tether , the world's largest stablecoin issuer on this project."

Unitas Foundation, Tether, and XREX Group , a blockchain-enabled financial institution, will work together to launch XAU1, a USD-pegged unitized stablecoin over-reserved with XAUt, providing customers with a stable alternative and a hedge against inflation.

Unitas Foundation will unveil more exciting details at the second edition of the Stablecoin Summit , held on 20 September at Andaz Singapore as a side event of TOKEN2049.

About Unitas Foundation

Unitas Foundation is a non-profit organization founded in 2022. Unitas Protocol operates exogenously over-reserved stablecoins pegged to emerging market currencies. These stablecoins unleash emerging market potentials by facilitating foreign investment, cross-border payment, global market access, DeFi participation, efficient USD liquidity, and more.

Disclaimer:

The press release is for informative purposes only. It does not solicit funds, constitute contractual offers or promises, or proffer any legal, investment, or tax advice. Please seek a licensed professional's support to address your particular situation should you need any professional advice.



Unitized stablecoin is an experiment intended to be a decentralized financial tool. To avoid doubt, crypto assets and stablecoins involved within the Protocol are not insured or audited by any third party, licensed or endorsed by any regulatory authority. Thus, unitized stablecoin is subject to various risks, including but not limited to liquidity risk, cybersecurity risk, regulatory risk, transactional risk, and human error risk. Please do your own research before participating in the Protocol. You can find more information at unitas.foundation .

