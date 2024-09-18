Anzeige
WKN: A0Q7M2 | ISIN: AU000000BSE5 | Ticker-Symbol: B4Z
13.09.24
08:12 Uhr
18.09.2024 09:30 Uhr
Base Resources Limited - Amount of Special Dividend in GBP

Base Resources Limited - Amount of Special Dividend in GBP

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18

AIM and Media Release

18 September 2024

Base Resources Limited
Amount of Special Dividend in GBP

Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the special dividend of AUD 6.5 cents per share, unfranked (Special Dividend), is GBP 3.34035 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.

The AUD/GBP exchange rate used to convert the Special Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5139 and was set on the record date of Wednesday, 18 September 2024.

As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the Special Dividend in British pounds sterling by direct credit for each depositary interest they hold on the record date, with the payment date for the Special Dividend being Tuesday, 1 October 2024.

ENDS.

For further information contact:

Australian Media Relations

UK Media Relations

Sodali & Co

Tavistock Communications

Cameron Gilenko and Michael Weir

Jos Simson and Gareth Tredway

Tel: +61 8 6160 4900

Tel: +44 207 920 3150

About Base Resources

Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.

PRINCIPAL & REGISTERED OFFICE
Level 3, 46 Colin Street
West Perth, Western Australia, 6005
Email:info@baseresources.com.au
Phone: +61 8 9413 7400
Fax: +61 8 9322 8912

NOMINATED ADVISER & JOINT BROKER
Canaccord Genuity Limited
James Asensio / Raj Khatri / George Grainger
Phone: +44 20 7523 8000

JOINT BROKER
Berenberg
Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi
Phone: +44 20 3207 7800


