Base Resources Limited - Amount of Special Dividend in GBP
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
18 September 2024
Base Resources Limited
Amount of Special Dividend in GBP
Base Resources Limited (ASX & AIM: BSE) advises that the special dividend of AUD 6.5 cents per share, unfranked (Special Dividend), is GBP 3.34035 pence per share when denominated in British pounds sterling.
The AUD/GBP exchange rate used to convert the Special Dividend to British pounds sterling was 0.5139 and was set on the record date of Wednesday, 18 September 2024.
As announced previously, depositary interest holders will be paid the Special Dividend in British pounds sterling by direct credit for each depositary interest they hold on the record date, with the payment date for the Special Dividend being Tuesday, 1 October 2024.
About Base Resources
Base Resources is an Australian based, African focused, mineral sands producer and developer with a track record of project delivery and operational performance. The company operates the established Kwale Operations in Kenya and is developing the Toliara Project in Madagascar. Base Resources is an ASX and AIM listed company. Further details about Base Resources are available at www.baseresources.com.au.
