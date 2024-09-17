Anzeige
Andrew Peller Limited Announces Leadership Appointments

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) ("APL" or "the Company"), one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products, today announced several leadership appointments aimed at driving long-term success and operational excellence:

  • Renee Cauchi, CPA, CA, has been appointed Vice-President, Finance and Interim Chief Financial Officer.
  • Richard Wong has been appointed Vice-President, Corporate Strategy.
  • Stephanie Matthews has been appointed Vice-President, People & Culture.
  • Vincent Ong has joined as Vice-President, Government & Industry Relations. Mr. Ong replaces Gregory Berti, who is retiring on September 30, 2024 after more than 35 years with APL.

The Company also announced that José Salgado, Chief Marketing Officer, has left to pursue other opportunities. Patrick O'Brien, President and Chief Commercial Officer, will provide leadership for marketing and all sales channels.

"We're excited to welcome this accomplished group to the Company's leadership team," said Paul Dubkowski, CEO. "Their talent and expertise will be instrumental in achieving our near-term operational and financial priorities, while driving the Company's next phase of long-term growth and success. We also want to thank Mr. Berti for his contributions to the Company and the industry and wish him well in retirement."

About Andrew Peller Limited

Andrew Peller Limited is one of Canada's leading producers and marketers of quality wines and craft beverage alcohol products. The Company's award-winning premium and ultra-premium Vintners' Quality Alliance brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction. Complementing these premium brands are a number of popularly priced varietal offerings, wine-based liqueurs, craft ciders, and craft spirits. The Company owns and operates 101 well-positioned independent retail locations in Ontario under The Wine Shop, Wine Country Vintners, and Wine Country Merchants store names. The Company also operates Andrew Peller Import Agency and The Small Winemaker's Collection Inc., importers and marketing agents of premium wines from around the world. With a focus on serving the needs of all wine consumers, the Company produces and markets premium personal winemaking products through its wholly owned subsidiary, Global Vintners Inc., the recognized leader in personal winemaking products. More information about the Company can be found at ir.andrewpeller.com.

For more information, please contact:
Craig Armitage and Jennifer Smith
ir@andrewpeller.com

Source: Andrew Peller Limited


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
