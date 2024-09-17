Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PVQK | ISIN: CA03783R1073 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APPILI THERAPEUTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.09.2024 23:18 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appili Therapeutics Inc.: Appili Therapeutics Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCPink: APLIF) (the "Company" or "Appili"), a biopharmaceutical company focused on drug development for infectious diseases and medical countermeasures, today announced the results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

Based on the proxies received and the vote conducted at the meeting, all tabled resolutions were approved by the shareholders of the Company, including the election of the following directors for the ensuing year: Don Cilla, Brian Bloom, Theresa Matkovits, Juergen Froehlich, Armand Balboni and Prakash Gowd.

Voting results for each director are summarized below:

Name of NomineePercentage of Votes ForPercentage of Votes Against
Don Cilla27,929,188 (94.54%)1,612,685 (5.46%)
Brian Bloom28,409,188 (96.17%)1,132,685 (3.83%)
Theresa Matkovits29,377,973 (99.45%)163,900 (0.55%)
Juergen Froehlich29,377,973 (99.45%)163,900 (0.55%)
Armand Balboni28,409,188 (96.17%)1,132,685 (3.83%)
Prakash Gowd29,377,973 (99.45%)163,900 (0.55%)


All other matters considered at the Meeting were approved by shareholders, including the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration, a special resolution approving the Company's continuation (the "Continuance") from a corporation governed under the Canada Business Corporations Act to a corporation governed under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) ("OBCA") and special resolution to authorize the board of directors of the Company, following the Continuance, to set the number of directors from time to time within the minimum and maximum number of directors set forth in the articles of the Company, in accordance with Section 125(3) of the OBCA.

The Company has filed a report of the voting results on all resolutions voted on the Meeting on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili's goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. The Company is currently advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including an FDA approved ready-made suspension of metronidazole for the treatment of antimicrobial infections, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and a topical antiparasitic for the treatment of a disfiguring disease. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

Media Contact:
Jenna McNeil, Corporate Affairs and Communications Manager
Appili Therapeutics
E: JMcNeil@AppiliTherapeutics.com

Investor Relations Contact:
Don Cilla, Pharm.D. M.B.A.
Appili Therapeutics
E:?Info@AppiliTherapeutics.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.