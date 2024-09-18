EQS-News: AATec Medical GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

AATec Medical Welcomes Professor James Chalmers to Scientific Advisory Board Leading Expert in Respiratory Medicine Supporting AATec in Product Development in Non-CF Bronchiectasis Munich, Germany - 18.09.2024 - AATec Medical GmbH (AATec), a biotech company developing a multi-product platform technology based on recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), today announced the appointment of Professor James Chalmers, MBChB, Ph.D., a leading expert in respiratory medicine and science, to its Scientific Advisory Board. Professor Chalmers will contribute his extensive expertise in inflammatory respiratory diseases, particularly bronchiectasis, to advancing the development of AATec's lead product candidate ATL-105. Dr. Rüdiger Jankowsky, co-founder and CEO of AATec, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Professor Chalmers to our Scientific Advisory Board. His experience in respiratory health, and particularly his world-leading expertise in bronchiectasis will be invaluable for AATec's mission to unlock the therapeutic potential of inhaled alpha-1-antitrypsinin in this disease. His insights will strengthen our research and development as we are moving towards to a proof-of-concept study in non-CF bronchiectasis." Professor James Chalmers is Asthma and Lung UK Chair of Respiratory Medicine at the School of Medicine, University of Dundee, and a recognized leader in the field of bronchiectasis. His research has significantly advanced the understanding of the disease's pathophysiology and the development of new therapeutic approaches. Professor Chalmers has authored more than 450 peer reviewed papers on respiratory infections and serves on various international committees dedicated to respiratory health. He chairs the European Bronchiectasis Registry (EMBARC) and is chief editor of the European Respiratory Journal. Professor Chalmers commented: "I am excited to contribute to this project, especially given the strong scientific rationale and potential benefits for patients. The approach of combining the broad effects of AATec's novel recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin with inhaled delivery is compelling, as it could provide significant advantages to the future treatment of patients." With Professor Chalmer's appointment, AATec Medical further strengthens the distinguished lineup of its Scientific Advisory Board, which includes leading experts Prof. Dr. Claus Franz Vogelmeier, Dr. Gerhard Scheuch, Prof. Dr. Ulrike Protzer, and Prof. Dr. Jan Münch. Together, they support AATec's mission to unlock the full therapeutic potential of AAT for respiratory diseases. If you want to learn more about our Scientific Advisory Board, visit us at www.aatec-medical.com . About AATec AATec Medical GmbH is a biotechnology company developing a product platform based on recombinant alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT) for the treatment of respiratory inflammatory diseases, airway infections and rare diseases. The company has successfully demonstrated proof-of-principle in several indications and is currently preparing for a proof-of-concept clinical trial with the first product candidate ATL-105 for inhaled application in non-CF bronchiectasis. AATec was founded by a seasoned interdisciplinary team with long-standing experience in clinical research, biopharmaceutical development and product industrialization. For further information, please visit https://www.aatec-medical.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn .

