Carbon, a French PV module maker, has revealed plans to acquire panel manufacturer Photowatt, which is a unit of French energy giant EDF. From pv magazine France French solar module manufacturer Carbon has announced a "draft agreement" to take over PV module maker Photowatt from its current parent company, EDF Renouvelables, a unit of French energy giant EDF. "We guarantee the maintenance and growth of the Bourgoin-Jallieu site (Isère), as well as the preservation of all jobs," France Etienne Roche, director of engagement at Carbon, told pv magazine France. Roche did not provide any details about ...

