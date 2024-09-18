DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement_Regarding_Fitch_Ratings

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement_Regarding_Fitch_Ratings 18-Sep-2024 / 08:40 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings DATE: September 17, 2024 The international rating agency Fitch Ratings raised Türkiye's credit rating from "B+" to "BB-" on September 6, 2024, and changed the rating outlook to Stable. Following this, on 17 September 2024, Fitch upgraded Garanti BBVA's Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs from "B" to "BB-" and from "B+" to "BB-", respectively, also changing the outlook to Stable. Additionally, Fitch Ratings raised Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating from "b+" to "bb-". Bank's current ratings are as follows: Fitch (17 September 2024) Current Previous Long Term FC IDR BB- / Stable Outlook B / Positive Outlook Short Term FC IDR B B Long Term TL IDR BB- / Stable Outlook B+ / Positive Outlook Short Term TL IDR B B Viability Rating bb- b+ Shareholder Support bb- b Long Term Senior unsecured notes BB- B Short Term Senior unsecured notes B B Subordinated notes B+ B-

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

