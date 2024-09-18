Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
18.09.24
08:20 Uhr
2,780 Euro
+0,020
+0,72 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
18.09.2024 10:13 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement_Regarding_Fitch_Ratings

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement_Regarding_Fitch_Ratings 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement_Regarding_Fitch_Ratings 
18-Sep-2024 / 08:40 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Fitch Ratings 
 
DATE: September 17, 2024 
 
The international rating agency Fitch Ratings raised Türkiye's credit rating from "B+" to "BB-" on September 6, 2024, 
and changed the rating outlook to Stable. Following this, on 17 September 2024, Fitch upgraded Garanti BBVA's Long-Term 
Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs from "B" to "BB-" and from "B+" to "BB-", respectively, also changing the 
outlook to Stable. Additionally, Fitch Ratings raised Garanti BBVA's Viability Rating from "b+" to "bb-". 
 
Bank's current ratings are as follows: 
 
Fitch (17 September 2024)     Current       Previous 
Long Term FC IDR         BB- / Stable Outlook B / Positive Outlook 
Short Term FC IDR         B          B 
Long Term TL IDR         BB- / Stable Outlook B+ / Positive Outlook 
Short Term TL IDR         B          B 
Viability Rating         bb-         b+ 
Shareholder Support        bb-         b 
Long Term Senior unsecured notes BB-         B 
Short Term Senior unsecured notes B          B 
Subordinated notes        B+          B-

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      TGBD 
LEI Code:    5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  347667 
EQS News ID:  1990663 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1990663&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 18, 2024 03:41 ET (07:41 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
