London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Blesatech Consultancy Services is proud to announce that Sariki Abungwo, the company's Founder and CEO, has been awarded the prestigious Fellowship of the British Computer Society (FBCS) for his exceptional business and tech leadership. This recognition is a testament to Sariki's expertise in both technology and business strategy, making him a trusted authority in the industry.

The Fellowship of the British Computer Society is a highly respected accolade that acknowledges individuals who have made significant contributions to the field of IT. Sariki's achievement underscores his commitment to driving innovation and delivering tech-driven solutions that help businesses grow and thrive.

The award ceremony took place in London, United Kingdom, where Sariki was honored for his achievements in technology and business leadership. This recognition is significant as it sets Sariki apart as a leader who understands the intersection of technology and business, and the ability to leverage this knowledge to deliver strategic solutions that drive growth.

Through Blesatech Consultancy Services, Sariki has consistently demonstrated the ability to integrate cutting-edge technology with practical business applications, helping clients overcome challenges and achieve long-term success. His recognition by the British Computer Society reflects the company's mission to empower small business owners to attract, convert, and retain clients by leveraging proven marketing systems and providing easy-to-implement strategies.

Sariki's leadership in the field of marketing systems and business strategy positions him as a thought leader who understands how to unlock growth opportunities for small businesses. His guidance has enabled businesses to streamline their operations, enhance their digital marketing efforts, and achieve consistent, predictable, and profitable success.

Clients of Blesatech Consultancy Services can take confidence in knowing they are working with a proven expert recognized for his leadership and expertise. Sariki's FBCS Fellowship further solidifies his reputation as a trusted authority, capable of delivering cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of businesses looking to scale.

This achievement not only highlights Sariki's individual leadership but also elevates Blesatech Consultancy Services as a forward-thinking company at the forefront of integrating technology into business solutions. It offers a fresh perspective on how small business owners can leverage tech-driven marketing systems to thrive in today's competitive landscape.

By earning the FBCS Fellowship, Sariki Abungwo demonstrates his ability to bridge the gap between technology and business, offering clients unparalleled expertise in driving sustainable growth. This recognition further validates Blesatech's commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of business consultancy.

Blesatech Consultancy Services, founded in 2016 and headquartered in London, UK, empowers small business owners to attract, convert, and retain more clients through proven marketing systems. Our mission is to provide expert guidance and easy-to-implement strategies, ensuring consistent, predictable, and profitable long-term success. Key offerings include Marketing Systems, Digital Marketing Audits, Strategy and Consulting Sessions, and Branding.

