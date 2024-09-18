DISCOVERIE GROUP

discoverIE's first capital markets day (CMD) in six years was an opportunity for the group to recap how via its buy-and-build strategy it has successfully grown the company from a market cap of £25m in 2009 to £592m today, while transforming the business from an electronics distributor to a pure-play specialist electronics design and manufacture company. Management also outlined how it expects to drive future growth and profitability. New at the CMD was the announcement of an additional target market, security. As the group has matured, it has put in place structures and processes to maximise revenue opportunities and optimise profitability and cash flow, while retaining the group's essential DNA.

