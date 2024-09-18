Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Der Bullenmarkt, über den kaum jemand spricht
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 10:48 Uhr
64 Leser
Zerova Technologies Boosts Middle East Strategy with Innovative EV Charging at EV Auto Show

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova Technologies, a subsidiary of Phihong Technology, is rapidly expanding its footprint in international markets and has recognized the promising potential of the Middle East and Africa region. From September 17 to 19, Zerova will take part in the Middle East's premier electric vehicle exhibition, the EV Auto Show, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. By strengthening its presence in the Middle East and Africa market, Zerova intends to present its cutting-edge charging technologies and solutions on a global stage.


Discover Zerova's MCS system designed for heavy-duty electric trucks and fleet vehicles.

At the EV Auto Show, Zerova will unveil its MCS megawatt charging system, designed to meet the Middle East and Africa's market demand for high-capacity, rapid commercial charging. This advanced system supports long-haul commercial EVs, heavy-duty trucks, and electric vessels, providing fast and efficient charging. Zerova's MCS system demonstrates its commitment to sustainable transportation as the Middle East embraces electric vehicles.

Key Innovations of the Megawatt Charging System: High Power in a Compact Design.

  • Max 1250 volt & 1250amp (DC)
  • PLC+ISO/IEC 15118
  • Touch Safe (UL2251)
  • On-handle software-interpreted override switch
  • Adheres to OSHA
  • FCC Class A EMI (& local equivalent)
  • Cyber-Security
  • Modular upgrade
  • Remote Diagnostics
  • Island-style setup, optimized charging configuration, effective cable length, and charging efficiency

Zerova Technologies will showcase a range of advanced charging equipment, including the 480kW ultra-fast charger (DQ480), the versatile DD360 fast charger, the DS180 dual-gun charging station, the 240kW dual-gun fast charger, and the AX32 AC charging device. Designed for diverse applications, from residential to large-scale commercial use, these solutions support automakers, charging operators, and partners, underscoring Zerova's commitment to flexible, reliable charging infrastructure as global EV markets grow.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507773/Zerova_Technologies.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zerova-technologies-boosts-middle-east-strategy-with-innovative-ev-charging-at-ev-auto-show-302251636.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
