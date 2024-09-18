Fruit Attraction celebrates the largest edition in its history positioning Madrid as the global epicenter of the fruit and vegetable industry

MADRID, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From 8 to 10 October, Fruit Attraction will be hosting its 16th edition with a great line-up of activities, consolidating itself as the benchmark event for the sector on a global level. The fair, organised by IFEMA MADRID and FEPEX and with Andalusia as its Guest Region, has recorded the highest participation levels in its history with 2,146 exhibiting companies from 56 countries, representing an increase of 7% over last year, 70,000 square metres of floor space and the expected attendance of more than 100,000 trade visitors from 145 countries.

In total, for the first time, 10 halls of the Madrid Trade Fair Centre will be hosting the wide rangeoffruit and vegetables on offerat this edition, which means an increase in occupancy of more than 9% compared to 2023. In this way, Fruit Attraction 2024 will turn the city of Madrid into the world epicentre for the marketing of fresh produce.

These highly positive figures highlight the growing interest of the fruit and vegetable sector in participating in the largest business hub of the industry, and its support for promoting Fruit Attraction as a fundamental lever for internationalisation and as a meeting point for all professionals involved in the entire supply chain.

On this occasion, the Fresh Produce Area accounts for almost 70% of the fair, with a 6% increase in exhibition area compared to the previous year, as well as the Auxiliary Industry Area, which represents 24% and shows a 4% increase. The Fresh Food Logistics Area has also recorded an increase of more than 26%. A new addition this year is that Hall 1 will be dedicated to Innova&Tech, the new area that brings together the Biotech Attraction and Smart Agro sectors, aimed at innovation, research and technological development companies.

National participation accounts for 55% of the fair. The Spain's great strength as a global leader in the fruit and vegetable market is reflected by the presence of almost all the autonomous communities producing fruit and vegetables in the country, confirming Fruit Attraction as an effective tool for generating business opportunities and accessing new international markets.

The international segment also recorded a significant growth. On this occasion, it accounts for45% of the total occupancy of the fair and represents an increase of 22.5% of the exhibition area. Likewise, the number of exhibitors has grown by 18%, with the incorporation of 102 new companies.

One of the main objectives of Fruit Attraction is to offer a platform for international expansion and promotion. In this sense, IFEMA MADRID, with the collaboration of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food and ICEX, is once again activating the International Buyers Programme, which will attract over 700 buyers from 70 countries, , bringing a special dynamism to the trade fair business operations.

In addition to this, there are the 'Guest Importing Countries' with the spotlight onChina andSaudi Arabia at this edition. Fruit Attraction therefore will open up and promote trade relations with these markets, backed up by a full programme of round tables, guided tours of the fair and B2B sessions.

The avocado will be this year's star product, with several initiatives being focused on this superfood whose success has grown notably in Spain in recent years, both in terms of cultivation and exports. Also, the Global Avocado Congress and the Walnut and Pecan Congress will be held within the framework of the fair.

In addition to these events, Fruit Attraction 2024 offers a complete programme of activities highlighting the Biofruit Congress, Biotech Attraction and the 5thFresh Food Logistic The Summit .

The Innovation Hub returns, an area dedicated to innovation and business developments in the sector, featuring nearly 40 products. It will host the Innovation Hub Awards, which have become a key event in supporting entrepreneurial initiatives within the industry. For the first time, Fruit Attraction will present the Award for Best Stand."

Fruit Attraction 2024 will once again have the backing of the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food at its opening ceremony, which will be presided over by Minister Luis Planas.

