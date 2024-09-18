Anzeige
18.09.2024 11:06 Uhr
Japan House London celebrates 60 years of the Tokaido Shinkansen

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 2024 marks 60 years since the first generation 'Series 0' Shinkansen, or 'bullet train', entered into service on the Tokaido Shinkansen line and Japan House London is celebrating in a number of ways, including the display of a special edition 'Series 0' nose cone and a family fun day.

  • 'Series 0' Shinkansen nose cone now on display on the lower ground floor.
  • 22 September: 60 Years of the Tokaido Shinkansen: Family Fun Day with drop-in activities for train enthusiasts of all ages.
  • 2 October: Looks Delicious! exhibition opens, including a window display of eki-ben - bento boxes which are sold at train stations in Japan.

60 Years of the Tokaido?Shinkansen? 'Series 0' Shinkansen?Nose Cone Special Edition

The Tokaido Shinkansen line was the world's first high-speed rail line inaugurated just 10 days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Tokyo in October 1964. The first generation 'Series 0' Shinkansen completed the 515-km journey between Tokyo and Osaka in just 4 hours, shattering the previous travel time of 6 hours 30 minutes and transforming domestic travel.

On Thursday 12 September, a special edition 'Series 0' Shinkansen nose cone was installed at Japan House London - the first time this nose cone has been displayed outside of Japan. Standing at over 1m tall and weighing 80kg, the nose cone was used for the very last journey of the 'Series 0' Shinkansen on the Tokaido Shinkansen line and is commemoratively printed with the date. Visitors can see this display until January 2025.

On Sunday 22 September, Japan House London will host a fun activity day in which adults and children can celebrate the establishment of Japan's bullet trains and learn about their history and innovation. Activities on offer include a display of models (including interactive models), make your own paper Shinkansen, short film screenings and the opportunity to try on an official Shinkansen driver's uniform.

On Wednesday 2 October, Japan House London's next exhibition Looks Delicious! Exploring Japan's food replica culture opens. The exhibition takes visitors on a mouth-watering journey through the uniquely Japanese phenomenon of shokuhin sanpuru - the unexpectedly realistic food replicas displayed in front of restaurants across Japan. As part of the exhibition, one of Japan House London's ground-floor window displays will be dedicated to replicas of ekiben, the bento boxes which are sold specifically at train stations in Japan.

MaryAnn Broughton, Head of Partnerships at Japan House London, said: "We would like to thank Central Japan Railway Company for their collaboration and support with these activities commemorating the 60th anniversary of the Tokaido Shinkansen and highlighting Japanese technology and innovation within Japan House London."

Notes to Editors

Japan House London

Japan House London is a cultural destination offering guests the opportunity to experience the best and latest from Japan. Located on London's Kensington High Street, the experience is an authentic encounter with Japan, engaging and surprising even the most knowledgeable guests. Presenting the very best of Japanese art, design, gastronomy, innovation, and technology, it deepens the visitor's appreciation of all that Japan has to offer. This year, Japan House London marks six years of bringing the best of Japan to the UK and beyond.

Central Japan Railway Company

Established in 1987, Central Japan Railway Company operates the Tokaido Shinkansen, the main transport artery of Japan's economy, as well as conventional lines, where it serves communities in and around Nagoya and Shizuoka. It has developed a diverse group of businesses that work in symbiosis with its railway operations. It is now making a determined push to promote the 500kp/h Chuo Shinkansen Project, employing the Superconducting Maglev System, further strengthening its role as a key transport provider.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507729/Japan_House_London_Shinkansen_60_Years.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340450/JAPAN_HOUSE_London_Logo.jpg

JAPAN HOUSE LONDON (PRNewsfoto/JAPAN HOUSE LONDON)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/japan-house-london-celebrates-60-years-of-the-tkaid-shinkansen-302250675.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
