Pan American Silver (PAAS) has released its annual mineral reserves and resources statement. While the overall reserves and resources have fallen compared to 2023 due to the asset divestments, on an adjusted basis the company has fully replaced its proven and probable (P&P) reserves and reported a significant increase in measured and indicated (M&I) resources in the silver segment. The gold segment has seen a visible boost to its inferred resource due to exploration work at Jacobina, which has also seen a healthy increase in its P&P reserves despite maintaining flat M&I resources over the year. Overall, six out of 11 producing operations, including flagship Jacobina and La Colorada, have seen their mineral reserves either fully or almost fully replaced in tonnage terms during the year to June 2024.

