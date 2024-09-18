Insolation Energy (INA Solar) is building a 3 GW PV module factory and aluminum frame plant in Rajasthan, India. From pv magazine India INA Solar is setting up a 3 GW PV module factory along with an aluminum frame plant with an investment in Jaipur, Rajasthan. INA Solar already has 1 GW of solar module capacity. With the new addition, its total PV module manufacturing capacity will reach 4 GW per year. The new facility will span 109,000 square meters and will have an annual production capacity of 3 GW of n-type tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar panels and 12,000 metric tons of aluminum ...

