American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Receives Military Critical Technical Data Agreement Approval and Certification

Military Critical Technical Data Agreement has been approved and certified under the United States / Canada Joint Certification Program

American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation, ("ReElement") a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced today that it has been approved and certified for Military Critical Technical Data Agreement (MCTDA) under the United States / Canada Joint Certification Program (JCP) for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and/or Canadian Department of National Defense (DND) contractors.

The MCTDA is a formal agreement used by the U.S. DoD and Canadian DND to protect sensitive technical data related to military applications. This agreement is typically established between the DoD and/or DND, and contractors or other entities that require access to critical technical data for defense-related projects. Overall, the MCTDA is a critical tool for safeguarding national security interests by controlling access to sensitive military-related technical information.

Steven Frankowski, Controller of ReElement Technologies Corporation stated, "As we continue to pioneer innovative achievements in critical mineral refining, we are proud to achieve this milestone with our Department of Defense as well as the Canadian DND. We have and continue to work hard to strategically position ReElement as the most efficient solution for the deployment of efficient and cost competitive critical mineral refining capacity outside of China. ReElement's multi-mineral refining platform is key to unlocking and synthesizing a healthy domestic supply chain of critical minerals for both electrified goods and critical defense applications. This certification is a positive step in working collaboratively with our DoD and reflects our commitment to upholding the highest standards of security and confidentiality in our operations."

A JCP Certificate is a document that is issued to organizations and individuals who have successfully completed the certification process under the Joint Certification Program. This certificate serves as evidence that the recipient has met the security requirements and has been deemed eligible to access and handle sensitive information. The MCDTA approval and JCP Certification are used for various purposes including:

Data Protection Compliance with security regulations Bidding of sensitive or classified contracts Building trust and credibility

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

