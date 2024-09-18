London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - Bite Investments, the award winning global private markets Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm, today announces the appointment of Florus Plantenga as Head of Client Advisory.

Florus spent the past 30 years in investment banking, 20 years of which, focusing exclusively on the alternative asset management sector. He held a variety of senior roles within the financial sponsor coverage teams at leading investment banks, most recently heading up European financial sponsor coverage at Lincoln International. His prior experience includes working at established industry players such as Houlihan Lokey, Société Generale, JP Morgan and Merrill Lynch.

Florus joins Bite as part of an initiative to scale its global sales team while demand for the Bite Stream software solution continues to grow at pace.

Bite Stream is the company's fundraising and investor onboarding technology, designed to streamline investor management and fundraising for alternative asset managers, companies, and service providers of all sizes and jurisdictions.

Commenting on the appointment, Henry Talbot-Ponsonby, Co-Founder and President said: "Florus' joining will spearhead our focus on meeting and exceeding client expectations. His leadership and in-depth sector understanding will ensure that we continue to deliver unparalleled value in every interaction."

Florus Plantenga added: "We are now seeing a pressing need for an alternative investment ecosystem with a digital approach to investor onboarding, investment, and reporting. Demographic shifts and changing investor preferences have fueled demand for alternatives from a wide investor base, including retail investors. These new investor bases create complexity, something Bite solves for with its intuitive platform. I am excited to help asset managers overcome these hurdles and take the necessary actions for success."

About Bite Investments: Bite Investments is a global financial technology and enterprise Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions company. Bite's platform (Bite Stream), an investor management and solutions software, helps fund managers and companies streamline their clients' diligence, compliance, distribution, client onboarding, and investor relations processes and workflows. Led by an international team with extensive experience in alternative investments, financial services, and technology, Bite has offices in the U.S., Europe, and Asia, catering to its clients located globally across 6 continents. www.biteinvestments.com

