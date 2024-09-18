Revenues of €960.1 million, up 6% from H1 2023 (+8% at constant currency and -2.7% organic 1

Profit of €31.3 million (3.3% profit margin) compared to €52.1 million in H1 2023 (5.8% profit margin)

Gross profit margin of 66.4% up 220bps from 64.2% in H1 2023

Adjusted EBIT 1 of €80.9 million with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 8.4% (13.3% in H1 2023)

Important investments to further strengthen Group's brands concentrated in H1 2024

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) (the "Company" and, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Ermenegildo Zegna Group" or "the Group") today announced profit of €31.3 million in H1 2024 compared to €52.1 million in H1 2023. In H1 2024, Adjusted EBIT was equal to €80.9 million compared to €119.9 million in H1 2023.

Ermenegildo "Gildo" Zegna, Group Chairman and CEO, said: "The first half of 2024 was marked by important investments in all three of our brands to further strengthen and foster ongoing value creation for each of them. We continued to double down on the successful ZEGNA One Brand Strategy, recently exemplified by the VILLA ZEGNA event in New York. We have taken decisive actions to reinforce the Thom Browne organization both at HQ and in key regions. And, at TOM FORD FASHION, we recently announced Haider Ackermann as the new TOM FORD Creative Director a pairing that we are confident will take the brand to new heights.

I believe these steps are what is needed for our Group as the luxury industry goes through an important normalization phase and continues to face macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties around the world. Our first half operating results with Adjusted EBIT Margin at 8.4% vs. 13.3% in H1 2023 were also affected by our decision to continue investing in key projects, some of which were concentrated in the first six months of the year. Along with these investments, we have also implemented cost controls while continuing to operate with appropriate caution. Even though the overall environment is expected to remain even more challenging, I am confident that our projects and actions are the right ones to unleash the untapped long-term potential of all three of our brands."

Results of Operations For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 Percentage of revenues 2023 Percentage of revenues Revenues 960,122 100.0 903,059 100.0 Costs of sales (322,678 (33.6 (323,228 (35.8 Gross profit 637,444 66.4 579,831 64.2 Selling, general and administrative expenses (497,612 (51.8 (415,792 (46.0 Marketing expenses (66,751 (7.0 (47,530 (5.3 Operating profit 73,081 7.6 116,509 12.9 Financial income 12,106 1.3 15,601 1.7 Financial expenses (29,267 (3.0 (44,592 (4.9 Foreign exchange losses (7,684 (0.8 (7,003 (0.8 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 314 (2,237 (0.2 Profit before taxes 48,550 5.1 78,278 8.7 Income taxes (17,218 (1.8 (26,162 (2.9 Profit 31,332 3.3 52,116 5.8

Half Year 2024 Key Financial Highlights

Revenues

In H1 2024 the Group recorded revenues of €960.1 million, +6.3% YoY and -2.7% organic. The ZEGNA brand recorded €566.1 million, +4.6% YoY and +5.9% organic growth. Thom Browne revenues were €166.7 million, -19.4% YoY and -26.7% organic. TOM FORD FASHION recorded €148.5 million of revenues, +132.0% YoY and +4.7% organic growth while Textile revenues were €71.8 million (-1.7% YoY and -0.6% organic).

Gross Profit, Operating Profit and Profit

Gross profit in H1 2024 reached €637.4 million compared to €579.8 million in H1 2023 with a gross profit margin of 66.4% compared to 64.2% in H1 2023. This improvement was driven by two main factors: first, channel mix, given the increasing proportion of direct-to-consumer ("DTC") revenues which rose from 72% in H1 2023 to 76% in H1 2024 of branded group revenues (excluding Textile and Other businesses), and second, better inventory management.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were €497.6 million (51.8% of revenues) in H1 2024, compared to €415.8 million (46.0% of revenues) in H1 2023. The SG&A higher incidence on revenues largely reflects investments made in talents to support the future growth of all the Group's brands, as well as to develop the store network, and the consolidation of Tom Ford Fashion segment results for the entire six months (compared to approximately two months in H1 2023).

Marketing expenses in H1 2024 were €66.8 million (7.0% of revenues) compared to €47.5 million (5.3% of revenues) in H1 2023. The increase in incidence of the marketing expenses is largely due to a higher number of events concentrated in the first part of the year compared to H1 2023.

As a result of the above, the Group reported an operating profit of €73.1 million compared to €116.5 million in H1 2023 and a profit of €31.3 million, with a 3.3% profit margin, compared to €52.1 million in H1 2023 (5.8% profit margin).

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

The table below shows the reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBIT and the calculation of the profit margin and the Adjusted EBIT Margin in H1 2024 and 2023. Adjusted EBIT is the main performance metric used by the Group's management at the consolidated and reporting segment level.

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Profit 31,332 52,116 Income taxes 17,218 26,162 Financial income (12,106) (15,601) Financial expenses 29,267 44,592 Foreign exchange losses 7,684 7,003 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (314) 2,237 Operating profit 73,081 116,509 Adjustments: Net impairment of leased and owned stores 4,979 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses 1,436 738 Legal costs for trademark dispute 1,388 649 Transaction costs related to acquisitions 26 4,975 Costs related to the Business Combination 1,059 Special donations for social responsibility 100 Net income related to lease agreements (4,126) Adjusted EBIT 80,910 119,904 Revenues 960,122 903,059 Profit margin (Profit Revenues) 3.3% 5.8% Adjusted EBIT Margin (Adjusted EBIT Revenues) 8.4% 13.3%

Analysis by Segment

In H1 2024, Adjusted EBIT for the Zegna segment was €84.7 million from €99.7 million in H1 2023. Adjusted EBIT for the Thom Browne segment was €20.2 million, from €31.5 million in H1 2023. The Tom Ford Fashion segment reported an Adjusted EBIT of negative €11.9 million, versus positive €4.3 million in H1 2023. The latter comparison, however, is not meaningful since H1 2023 consists of approximately just two months of TOM FORD FASHION results (consolidated since April 29, 2023).

For the six months ended June 30, Change (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 vs 2023 Revenues Zegna 660,538 644,310 16,228 2.5% Thom Browne 166,935 207,959 (41,024) (19.7%) Tom Ford Fashion 148,493 64,027 84,466 131.9% Eliminations (15,844) (13,237) (2,607) n.m. (*) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 57,063 6.3% ________________________________________ (*) Throughout this document "n.m." means not meaningful.

For the six months ended June 30, Change (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 2024 vs 2023 Adjusted EBIT Zegna 84,695 99,718 (15,023) (15.1%) Thom Browne 20,186 31,521 (11,335) (36.0%) Tom Ford Fashion (11,913) 4,303 (16,216) n.m. Corporate (11,965) (15,626) 3,661 23.4% Eliminations (93) (12) (81) n.m. Total 80,910 119,904 (38,994) (32.5%) Adjusted EBIT Margin Zegna 12.8% 15.5% Thom Browne 12.1% 15.2% Tom Ford Fashion (8.0%) 6.7%

Zegna segment

In H1 2023, the Zegna segment (which includes ZEGNA brand, Textile and Third Party Brands) generated revenues of €660.5 million2, +2.5% YoY (+3.5% organic growth).

Adjusted EBIT for the Zegna segment was €84.7 million in H1 2024 with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 12.8% compared to 15.5% in H1 2023. This performance was primarily driven by the increase in marketing expenses, due to a higher concentration of events and projects in the first half of 2024 compared to the first six months of the prior year, investments in talents and on the stores network expansions.

Thom Browne segment

In H1 2024, the Thom Browne segment generated revenues of €166.9 million, -19.7% YoY (-27.0% organic).

Adjusted EBIT for the Thom Browne segment was €20.2 million in H1 2024, with an Adjusted EBIT Margin of 12.1% compared to 15.2% in H1 2023. The decrease was led by a lower operating leverage due to the decline in revenues.

Tom Ford Fashion segment

In H1 2024, the Tom Ford Fashion ("TFF") segment generated revenues of €148.5 million, +131.9% YoY and +4.7% organic growth. Adjusted EBIT for this segment in H1 2024 was negative €11.9 million, compared to positive €4.3 million in H1 2023. Given that the Tom Ford Fashion segment was consolidated for only approximately two months in H1 2023, the comparison between H1 2024 and H1 2023 results is not meaningful.

Additionally, since the acquisition, the Group has started to strengthen the TFF organization investing in talent, store networks, marketing and in IT systems to support its future growth, which also explain the increase in costs in H1 2024.

Corporate costs

Corporate costs amounted to €12.0 million in H1 2024 compared to €15.6 million in H1 2023. The decrease is largely due to a lower impact of incentive plans.

________________________________________ 2 Before inter-segment eliminations.

Capital Expenditure, Trade Working Capital, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) and Free Cash Flow

Capital expenditure

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2024 2023 Payments for property, plant and equipment 47,926 25,699 Payments for intangible assets 12,151 8,801 Capital expenditure 60,077 34,500

Capital expenditure (capex) in H1 2024 achieved €60.1 million compared to €34.5 million in H1 2023. This increase is mainly attributable to the first part of investments for the new footwear production plant in Parma (Italy) and the expansion in the DTC channel mainly for ZEGNA and Tom Ford Fashion.

Trade Working Capital

(€ thousands) At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Trade Working Capital 475,642 448,909 465,419 of which trade receivables 216,670 240,457 217,208 of which inventories 540,791 522,589 545,176 of which trade payables and customer advances (281,819) (314,137) (296,965)

Trade Working Capital was €475.6 million at June 30, 2024, 2.2% higher compared to €465.4 million at June 30, 2023. The increase is mainly attributable to a lower level of trade payable (-5.1% vs. June 30, 2023) partially counterbalanced by a better management of inventories and stable receivables.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus)

(€ thousands) At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) 65,509 10,810 17,033

Net Financial Indebtedness was €65.5 million at June 30, 2024, compared to €17.0 million at June 30, 2023, reflecting the net cash outflows mainly related to capex and investments in controlled entities.

Free Cash Flow

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities 120,448 107,583 Payments for property, plant and equipment (47,926) (25,699) Payments for intangible assets (12,151) (8,801) Payments of lease liabilities (66,950) (59,115) Free Cash Flow (6,579) 13,968

In H1 2024 the Group generated negative Free Cash Flow of €6.6 million compared to positive €14.0 million in H1 2023, primarily driven by the increase in capex.

First Half 2024 Group Revenues Tables

Revenues by Segment (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 (1) Organic 2024 2023 (1) Organic Zegna 660,538 644,310 2.5% 3.5% 335,638 324,986 3.3% 2.7% Thom Browne 166,935 207,959 (19.7%) (27.0%) 87,869 94,708 (7.2%) (17.8%) Tom Ford Fashion 148,493 64,027 131.9% 4.7% 83,473 64,027 30.4% 4.7% Eliminations (15,844) (13,237) n.m. n.m. (10,015) (8,974) n.m. n.m. Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

________________________________________ (1) Revenues from Pelletteria Tizeta, a manufacturing company of the Group, which were allocated to the Zegna segment in H1 2023, are now presented within the Tom Ford Fashion segment in H1 2024. As a result, the related revenues in H1 2023 have been reclassified from the Zegna segment to the Tom Ford Fashion segment to conform to the current period presentation.

Revenues by Brand and Product Line (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Organic 2024 2023 Organic ZEGNA brand 566,067 541,319 4.6% 5.9% 283,197 269,430 5.1% 5.0% Thom Browne 166,721 206,951 (19.4%) (26.7%) 87,514 94,399 (7.3%) (17.9%) TOM FORD FASHION 148,493 64,015 132.0% 4.7% 83,473 64,015 30.4% 4.7% Textile 71,836 73,072 (1.7%) (0.6%) 38,593 39,254 (1.7%) (0.5%) Other (1) 7,005 17,702 (60.4%) (32.9%) 4,188 7,649 (45.2%) (23.0%) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

________________________________________ (1) Other mainly includes revenues from agreements with third party brands.

Revenues by Distribution Channel (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Organic 2024 2023 Organic Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 486,561 465,710 4.5% 5.1% 246,946 236,114 4.6% 4.0% Thom Browne 89,976 82,924 8.5% (12.8%) 45,257 40,075 12.9% (11.6%) TOM FORD FASHION 93,062 34,751 167.8% 1.3% 49,361 34,751 42.0% 1.3% Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 669,599 583,385 14.8% 2.4% 341,564 310,940 9.8% 1.7% As a percentage of branded products (1) 76 % 72 % 75 % 73 % Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand 79,506 75,609 5.2% 10.4% 36,251 33,316 8.8% 11.8% Thom Browne 76,745 124,027 (38.1%) (36.0%) 42,257 54,324 (22.2%) (22.4%) TOM FORD FASHION 55,431 29,264 89.4% 8.7% 34,112 29,264 16.6% 8.7% Total Wholesale branded 211,682 228,900 (7.5%) (14.9%) 112,620 116,904 (3.7%) (5.0%) As a percentage of branded products 24 % 28 % 25 % 27 % Textile 71,836 73,072 (1.7%) (0.6%) 38,593 39,254 (1.7%) (0.5%) Other (2) 7,005 17,702 (60.4%) (32.9%) 4,188 7,649 (45.2%) (23.0%) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

________________________________________ (1) Branded products refer to the products sold under the three brands that the Group operates, through the DTC or wholesale branded distribution channels. (2) Other mainly includes revenues from agreements with third party brands.

Revenues by Geographical Area (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, H1 2024 vs H1 2023 For the three months ended June 30, Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Organic 2024 2023 Organic EMEA (1) 336,591 322,680 4.3% (1.5%) 180,029 172,572 4.3% 2.8% Americas (2) 246,046 190,112 29.4% 6.7% 131,869 117,705 12.0% 4.5% Greater China Region 266,324 306,835 (13.2%) (11.7%) 126,925 142,309 (10.8%) (10.0%) Rest of APAC (3) 109,990 82,190 33.8% 5.4% 57,556 41,463 38.8% 5.9% Other (4) 1,171 1,242 (5.7%) (17.5%) 586 698 (16.0%) (21.2%) Total revenues 960,122 903,059 6.3% (2.7%) 496,965 474,747 4.7% (0.4%)

________________________________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) Americas includes the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (3) Rest of APAC includes Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (4) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

Group Monobrand (1) Store Network at June 30, 2024

At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Stores ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group ZEGNA Thom Browne TOM FORD FASHION Group EMEA (2) 75 9 7 91 71 9 4 84 69 10 4 83 Americas 64 20 12 96 59 7 12 78 55 7 11 73 Greater China Region 82 35 11 128 79 33 10 122 79 32 11 122 Rest of APAC 58 38 26 122 44 37 25 106 43 17 25 85 Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 279 102 56 437 253 86 51 390 246 66 51 363 EMEA (2) 46 7 16 69 55 7 14 76 59 7 12 78 Americas 67 3 50 120 63 3 50 116 63 3 51 117 Greater China Region 13 10 23 13 10 23 13 11 24 Rest of APAC 4 4 5 13 20 5 6 31 22 22 7 51 Total Wholesale 130 24 71 225 151 25 70 246 157 43 70 270 Total 409 126 127 662 404 111 121 636 403 109 121 633

________________________________________ (1) Monobrand store count includes our DOSs (which are divided into boutiques and outlets) and our Wholesale monobrand stores (including also monobrand franchisees). (2) Does not include any stores in Russia at June 30, 2024, December 31, 2023 or at June 30, 2023. Although some stores may still be operating at June 30, 2024, they have not been supplied by the Group since February 2022 and have therefore been excluded from the Group's store count.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2024 2023 Revenues 960,122 903,059 Cost of sales (322,678) (323,228) Gross profit 637,444 579,831 Selling, general and administrative expenses (497,612) (415,792) Marketing expenses (66,751) (47,530) Operating profit 73,081 116,509 Financial income 12,106 15,601 Financial expenses (29,267) (44,592) Foreign exchange losses (7,684) (7,003) Result from investments accounted for using the equity method 314 (2,237) Profit before taxes 48,550 78,278 Income taxes (17,218) (26,162) Profit 31,332 52,116 Attributable to: Shareholders of the Parent Company 25,085 45,967 Non-controlling interests 6,247 6,149 Basic earnings per share in 0.10 0.19 Diluted earnings per share in 0.10 0.19

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION at June 30, 2024 and at December 31, 2023 (Unaudited) (€ thousands) At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 Assets Non-current assets Intangible assets 594,936 572,274 Property, plant and equipment 176,094 159,608 Right-of-use assets 561,176 533,952 Investments accounted for using the equity method 19,066 18,765 Deferred tax assets 165,254 160,878 Other non-current financial assets 36,121 33,898 Total non-current assets 1,552,647 1,479,375 Current assets Inventories 540,791 522,589 Trade receivables 216,670 240,457 Derivative financial instruments 4,345 11,110 Tax receivables 36,112 31,024 Other current financial assets 99,451 90,917 Other current assets 105,967 95,260 Cash and cash equivalents 225,316 296,279 Total current assets 1,228,652 1,287,636 Total assets 2,781,299 2,767,011 Liabilities and Equity Equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company 852,678 840,294 Equity attributable to non-controlling interests 61,527 60,602 Total equity 914,205 900,896 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 218,132 113,285 Other non-current financial liabilities 141,239 136,556 Non-current lease liabilities 497,543 471,083 Non-current provisions for risks and charges 20,323 19,849 Employee benefits 35,727 29,645 Deferred tax liabilities 77,843 73,885 Other non-current liabilities 4,758 9,689 Total non-current liabilities 995,565 853,992 Current liabilities Current borrowings 167,963 289,337 Other current financial liabilities 22,102 Current lease liabilities 133,554 122,642 Derivative financial instruments 2,741 897 Current provisions for risks and charges 13,111 16,019 Trade payables and customer advances 281,819 314,137 Tax liabilities 41,957 41,976 Other current liabilities 230,384 205,013 Total current liabilities 871,529 1,012,123 Total equity and liabilities 2,781,299 2,767,011

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. SEMI-ANNUAL CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 (Unaudited) For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2024 2023 Operating activities Profit 31,332 52,116 Income taxes 17,218 26,162 Depreciation, amortization and impairment of assets 113,527 86,983 Financial income (12,106) (15,601) Financial expenses 29,267 44,592 Foreign exchange losses 7,684 7,003 Write downs and other provisions 1,450 962 Write downs of the provision for obsolete inventory 7,775 19,292 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (314) 2,237 Other non-cash expenses, net 36,124 18,839 Change in inventories (21,568) (79,454) Change in trade receivables 21,286 (26,851) Change in trade payables including customer advances (28,354) 3,710 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (42,268) 2,870 Interest paid (19,587) (13,480) Income taxes paid (21,018) (21,797) Net cash flows from operating activities 120,448 107,583 Investing activities Payments for property, plant and equipment (47,926) (25,699) Payments for intangible assets (12,151) (8,801) Payments for purchases of non-current financial assets (1,319) (585) Proceeds from disposals of current financial assets and derivative instruments 15,707 221,869 Payments for acquisitions of current financial assets and derivative instruments (21,444) (6,023) Business combinations, net of cash acquired (14,608) (108,575) Acquisition of investments accounted for using the equity method (11,228) Net cash flows (used in)/from investing activities (81,741) 60,958 Financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 154,713 65,000 Repayments of borrowings (174,223) (173,407) Payments of lease liabilities (66,950) (59,115) Payments for acquisition of non-controlling interests (23,502) Proceeds from the exercise of warrants 4,409 Sales of shares held in treasury 3,654 Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (1,444) (6,068) Net cash flows used in financing activities (111,406) (165,527) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,736 (2,295) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (70,963) 719 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 296,279 254,321 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 225,316 255,040

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Group's management monitors and evaluates operating and financial performance using several non-IFRS financial measures including: adjusted earnings before interest and taxes ("Adjusted EBIT"), Adjusted EBIT Margin, Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus), Trade Working Capital, Free Cash Flow, revenues on a constant currency basis (constant currency) and revenues on an organic growth basis (organic or organic growth). The Group's management believes that these non-IFRS financial measures provide useful and relevant information regarding the Group's financial performance and financial condition, and improve the ability of management and investors to assess and compare the financial performance and financial position of the Group with those of other companies. They also provide comparable measures that facilitate management's ability to identify operational trends, as well as make decisions regarding future spending, resource allocations and other strategic and operational decisions. While similar measures are widely used in the industry in which the Group operates, the financial measures that the Group uses may not be comparable to other similarly named measures used by other companies nor are they intended to be substitutes for measures of financial performance or financial position as prepared in accordance with IFRS. A definition, explanation of relevance and a reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS are set out below.

Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin

Adjusted EBIT is defined as profit or loss before income taxes plus financial income, financial expenses, foreign exchange losses and the result from investments accounted for using the equity method, adjusted for income and costs which are significant in nature and that management considers not reflective of underlying operating activities, including, for one or all of the periods presented and as further described below, net impairment of leased and owned stores, severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses, legal costs for trademark dispute, transaction costs related to acquisitions, costs related to the Business Combination, special donations for social responsibility and net income related to lease agreements.

Adjusted EBIT Margin is defined as Adjusted EBIT divided by revenues of the applicable period.

The Group's management uses Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin for internal reporting to assess performance and as part of the forecasting, budgeting and decision-making processes as they provide additional transparency regarding the Group's underlying operating performance. The Group's management believes these non-IFRS financial measures are useful because they exclude items that management believes are not indicative of the Group's underlying operating performance and allow management to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among segments. The Group's management also believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin are useful for investors and analysts to better understand how management assesses the Group's underlying operating performance on a consistent basis and to compare the Group's performance with that of other companies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBIT and Adjusted EBIT Margin provide useful information to third party stakeholders in understanding and evaluating the Group's operating results.

The following table presents a reconciliation of Profit to Adjusted EBIT and the calculation of the profit margin and the Adjusted EBIT Margin for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023:

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands, except percentages) 2024 2023 Profit 31,332 52,116 Income taxes 17,218 26,162 Financial income (12,106) (15,601) Financial expenses 29,267 44,592 Foreign exchange losses 7,684 7,003 Result from investments accounted for using the equity method (314) 2,237 Operating profit 73,081 116,509 Adjustments: Net impairment of leased and owned stores (1) 4,979 Severance indemnities and provisions for severance expenses (2) 1,436 738 Legal costs for trademark dispute (3) 1,388 649 Transaction costs related to acquisitions (4) 26 4,975 Costs related to the Business Combination (5) 1,059 Special donations for social responsibility (6) 100 Net income related to lease agreements (7) (4,126) Adjusted EBIT 80,910 119,904 Revenues 960,122 903,059 Profit margin (Profit Revenues) 3.3% 5.8% Adjusted EBIT Margin (Adjusted EBIT Revenues) 8.4% 13.3%

________________________________________ (1) Net impairment of leased and owned stores of €4,979 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 includes (i) impairment of €3,036 thousand related to right-of-use assets, and (ii) impairment of €1,943 thousand related to property, plant and equipment. (2) Relates to severance indemnities of €1,436 thousand and €738 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively. (3) Relates to legal costs of €1,388 thousand and €649 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, in connection with a legal dispute between Adidas AG ("adidas") and Thom Browne, primarily in relation to the use of trademarks. (4) Relates to transaction costs of €26 thousand and €4,975 thousand, for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023, respectively, primarily for consultancy and legal fees related to the acquisition of the ZEGNA business in South Korea and for 2023 only, to the TFI Acquisition and the acquisition of a 25% interest in Norda. (5) Costs related to the Business Combination of €1,059 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 relate to the grant of equity awards to management in 2021 with vesting subject to the public listing of the Company's shares and certain other performance and/or service conditions. (6) Relates to donations to support initiatives related to humanitarian emergencies in Turkey of €100 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023. (7) Net income related to lease agreements of €4,126 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2023 relates to the derecognition of lease liabilities following a change in terms of a lease agreement in Hong Kong.

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus)

Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) is defined as the sum of financial borrowings (current and non-current) and derivative financial instrument liabilities, net of cash and cash equivalents, derivative financial instrument assets, securities (recorded within other current financial assets in the semi-annual condensed consolidated statement of financial position).

The Group's management believes that Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) is useful to monitor the level of net liquidity and financial resources available to the Group. The Group's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure aids management, investors and analysts to analyze the Group's financial position and financial resources available, and to compare the Group's financial position and financial resources available with that of other companies.

The following table sets forth the calculation of Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) at June 30, 2024, at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023:

(€ thousands) At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Non-current borrowings 218,132 113,285 112,747 Current borrowings 167,963 289,337 283,077 Derivative financial instruments Liabilities 2,741 897 2,186 Total borrowings, other financial liabilities and derivatives 388,836 403,519 398,010 Cash and cash equivalents (225,316) (296,279) (255,040) Derivative financial instruments Assets (4,345) (11,110) (17,985) Other current financial assets (1) (93,666) (85,320) (107,952) Total cash and cash equivalents, other current financial assets and derivatives (323,327) (392,709) (380,977) Net Financial Indebtedness/(Cash Surplus) 65,509 10,810 17,033

________________________________________ (1) Includes (i) the Group's investments in securities amounting to €105,752 thousand and (ii) a financial receivable from an associated company of €2,200 thousand at June 30, 2023.

Trade Working Capital

Trade Working Capital is defined as current assets less current liabilities adjusted for derivative assets and liabilities, tax receivables and liabilities, cash and cash equivalents, borrowings, lease liabilities, and certain other current assets and liabilities.

The Group's management uses Trade Working Capital to understand and evaluate the Group's liquidity generation/absorption. The Group's management believes this non-IFRS financial measure is important supplemental information for investors in evaluating liquidity in that it provides insight into the availability of net current resources to fund our ongoing operations. Trade Working Capital is a measure used by management in internal evaluations of cash availability and operational performance.

The following table sets forth the calculation of Trade Working Capital at June 30, 2024, at December 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023:

(€ thousands) At June 30, 2024 At December 31, 2023 At June 30, 2023 Current assets 1,228,652 1,287,636 1,262,741 Current liabilities (871,529) (1,012,123) (1,021,920) Working capital 357,123 275,513 240,821 Less: Derivative financial instruments Assets 4,345 11,110 17,985 Tax receivables 36,112 31,024 17,734 Other current financial assets 99,451 90,917 109,918 Other current assets 105,967 95,260 99,680 Cash and cash equivalents 225,316 296,279 255,040 Current borrowings (167,963) (289,337) (283,077) Current lease liabilities (133,554) (122,642) (121,761) Derivative financial instruments Liabilities (2,741) (897) (2,186) Other current financial liabilities (22,102) (23,373) Current provisions for risks and charges (13,111) (16,019) (15,458) Tax liabilities (41,957) (41,976) (46,928) Other current liabilities (230,384) (205,013) (232,172) Trade Working Capital 475,642 448,909 465,419 of which trade receivables 216,670 240,457 217,208 of which inventories 540,791 522,589 545,176 of which trade payables and customer advances (281,819) (314,137) (296,965)

Trade Working Capital increased by €26,733 thousand from €448,909 thousand at December 31, 2023 to €475,642 thousand at June 30, 2024, primarily related to (i) lower trade payables and customer advances of €32,318 thousand, and (ii) higher inventories of €18,202 thousand, partially offset by (iii) lower trade receivables of €23,787 thousand. The increase in inventories was driven by ZEGNA and TOM FORD FASHION to support growth of the business, including the effects of new store openings and the conversion of ZEGNA stores in South Korea from wholesale to DTC, as well as foreign exchange impact (mainly the United States Dollar and the Chinese Renminbi) and a build up of Textile inventories for the upcoming season, partially offset by a reduction in Thom Browne driven by improved inventory management. The changes in trade receivables and in trade payables and customer advances were primarily driven by seasonality, and the change in trade receivables also reflects the impact of the conversion of several stores from wholesale to DTC.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash flows from operating activities less payments for property, plant and equipment (net of proceeds from disposals), intangible assets and lease liabilities.

The Group's management believes that Free Cash Flow is a useful metric for management, investors and analysts to evaluate and monitor the Group's ability to generate cash, including in comparison to other companies. Free Cash Flow is not representative of residual cash flows available for discretionary purposes.

The following table sets forth the Free Cash Flow for the six months ended June 30, 2024, and 2023:

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2024 2023 Net cash flows from operating activities 120,448 107,583 Payments for property, plant and equipment (47,926) (25,699) Payments for intangible assets (12,151) (8,801) Payments of lease liabilities (66,950) (59,115) Free Cash Flow (6,579) 13,968

Revenues on a constant currency basis (constant currency)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on a constant currency basis (constant currency), which excludes the effects of foreign currency translation from our subsidiaries with functional currencies different from the Euro.

We calculate constant currency revenues by applying the current period average foreign currency exchange rates to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro.

We use revenues on a constant currency basis to analyze how our underlying revenues have changed between periods independent of the effects of foreign currency translation.

Revenues on a constant currency basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

Revenues on an organic growth basis (organic growth or organic)

In addition to presenting our revenues on a current currency basis, we also present certain revenue information on an organic growth basis (organic growth or organic). Organic growth is calculated as the change in revenues from period to period, excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee.

In calculating organic growth, the following adjustments are made to revenues:

(a) Foreign exchange Current period average foreign currency exchange rates are used to translate prior period revenues of foreign subsidiaries expressed in local functional currencies different than the Euro. (b) Acquisitions and disposals Revenues generated by businesses and operations acquired in the current year are excluded. Revenues generated by businesses and operations acquired in the prior year are excluded from the current year for the same period that corresponds to the pre-acquisition period in the prior year. Additionally, where a business or operation was a customer prior to an acquisition, the related pre-acquisition revenues are excluded from the current and prior periods. Revenues generated by businesses and operations disposed of in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods as applicable. (c) Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Revenues generated from license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee that are new or terminated in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods (except if the effects are already included in acquisitions and disposals). Additionally, revenues generated from license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee that experienced a structural change in the scope or perimeter in the current year or prior year are excluded from both periods, including changes to product categories, distribution channels or geographies of the underlying license agreements.

We believe the presentation of organic growth is useful to better understand and analyze the underlying change in the Group's revenues from period to period on a consistent perimeter and constant currency basis.

Revenues on an organic growth basis are not a substitute for revenues on a current currency basis or any IFRS-related measures, however we believe that revenues excluding the effects of (a) foreign exchange, (b) acquisitions and disposals and (c) changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee provide additional useful information to management and to investors in analyzing and evaluating our revenues and operating performance.

The tables below show a reconciliation of reported revenue growth to constant currency, excluding the effects of foreign exchange, and to organic, which excludes also acquisitions and disposals and changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee, by segment, by product line, by distribution channel and by geographic area for the six months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2023 (H1 2024 vs H1 2023) and for the three months ended June 30, 2024 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023 (Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023).

Segment

H1 2024 vs H1 2023 Revenues

Growth less

Foreign

exchange Constant

Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Zegna 2.5% (1.9%) 4.4% 0.7% 0.2% 3.5% Thom Browne (19.7%) (1.2%) (18.5%) 8.5% (27.0%) Tom Ford Fashion 131.9% (1.4%) 133.3% 128.6% 4.7% Total 6.3% (1.8%) 8.1% 11.6% (0.8%) (2.7%)

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Revenues

Growth less

Foreign

exchange Constant

Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Zegna 3.3% (1.1%) 4.4% 1.1% 0.6% 2.7% Thom Browne (7.2%) (1.0%) (6.2%) 11.6% (17.8%) Tom Ford Fashion 30.4% (1.0%) 31.4% 26.7% 4.7% Total 4.7% (1.1%) 5.8% 6.7% (0.5%) (0.4%)

Product line

H1 2024 vs H1 2023 Revenues

Growth less

Foreign

exchange Constant

Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic ZEGNA brand 4.6% (2.1%) 6.7% 0.8% 5.9% Thom Browne (19.4%) (1.2%) (18.2%) 8.5% (26.7%) TOM FORD FASHION 132.0% (1.3%) 133.3% 128.6% 4.7% Textile (1.7%) (1.0%) (0.7%) (0.1%) (0.6%) Other (60.4%) (0.2%) (60.2%) (0.3%) (27.0%) (32.9%) Total 6.3% (1.8%) 8.1% 11.6% (0.8%) (2.7%)

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Revenues

Growth less

Foreign

exchange Constant

Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic ZEGNA brand 5.1% (1.2%) 6.3% 1.3% 5.0% Thom Browne (7.3%) (1.0%) (6.3%) 11.6% (17.9%) TOM FORD FASHION 30.4% (1.0%) 31.4% 26.7% 4.7% Textile (1.7%) (1.2%) (0.5%) (0.5%) Other (45.2%) (45.2%) (22.2%) (23.0%) Total 4.7% (1.1%) 5.8% 6.7% (0.5%) (0.4%)

Distribution channel

H1 2024 vs H1 2023 Revenues

Growth less

Foreign

exchange Constant

Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 4.5% (2.3%) 6.8% 1.7% 5.1% Thom Browne 8.5% (4.2%) 12.7% 25.5% (12.8%) TOM FORD FASHION 167.8% (2.9%) 170.7% 169.4% 1.3% Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 14.8% (2.7%) 17.5% 15.1% 2.4% Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand 5.2% (0.7%) 5.9% (4.5%) 10.4% Thom Browne (38.1%) (38.1%) (2.1%) (36.0%) TOM FORD FASHION 89.4% (0.1%) 89.5% 80.8% 8.7% Total Wholesale branded (7.5%) (0.2%) (7.3%) 7.6% (14.9%) Textile (1.7%) (1.0%) (0.7%) (0.1%) (0.6%) Other (60.4%) (0.2%) (60.2%) (0.3%) (27.0%) (32.9%) Total 6.3% (1.8%) 8.1% 11.6% (0.8%) (2.7%)

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Revenues

Growth less

Foreign

exchange Constant

Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic Direct to Consumer (DTC) ZEGNA brand 4.6% (1.3%) 5.9% 1.9% 4.0% Thom Browne 12.9% (2.9%) 15.8% 27.4% (11.6%) TOM FORD FASHION 42.0% (1.8%) 43.8% 42.5% 1.3% Total Direct to Consumer (DTC) 9.8% (1.6%) 11.4% 9.7% 1.7% Wholesale branded ZEGNA brand 8.8% (0.3%) 9.1% (2.7%) 11.8% Thom Browne (22.2%) (22.2%) 0.2% (22.4%) TOM FORD FASHION 16.6% (0.4%) 17.0% 8.3% 8.7% Total Wholesale branded (3.7%) (0.2%) (3.5%) 1.5% (5.0%) Textile (1.7%) (1.2%) (0.5%) (0.5%) Other (45.2%) (45.2%) (22.2%) (23.0%) Total 4.7% (1.1%) 5.8% 6.7% (0.5%) (0.4%)

Geographic area

H1 2024 vs H1 2023 Revenues

Growth less

Foreign

exchange Constant

Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic EMEA (1) 4.3% (0.1%) 4.4% 6.9% (1.0%) (1.5%) Americas (2) 29.4% 0.1% 29.3% 24.4% (1.8%) 6.7% Greater China Region (13.2%) (2.9%) (10.3%) 1.4% (11.7%) Rest of APAC (3) 33.8% (8.5%) 42.3% 37.8% (0.9%) 5.4% Other (4) (5.7%) (5.7%) 11.8% (17.5%) Total 6.3% (1.8%) 8.1% 11.6% (0.8%) (2.7%)

Q2 2024 vs Q2 2023 Revenues

Growth less

Foreign

exchange Constant

Currency less Acquisitions and disposals less Changes in license agreements where the Group operates as a licensee Organic EMEA (1) 4.3% 0.3% 4.0% 2.0% (0.8%) 2.8% Americas (2) 12.0% (0.2%) 12.2% 8.4% (0.7%) 4.5% Greater China Region (10.8%) (1.5%) (9.3%) 0.8% (0.1%) (10.0%) Rest of APAC (3) 38.8% (9.7%) 48.5% 42.9% (0.3%) 5.9% Other (4) (16.0%) (0.1%) (15.9%) 5.3% (21.2%) Total 4.7% (1.1%) 5.8% 6.7% (0.5%) (0.4%)

________________________________________ (1) EMEA includes Europe, the Middle East and Africa. (2) Americas includes the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and other Central and South American countries. (3) Rest of APAC includes Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, India and other Southeast Asian countries. (4) Other revenues mainly include royalties.

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure is defined as the sum of cash outflows that result in additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets.

The following table shows a breakdown of capital expenditure by category for the six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

For the six months ended June 30, (€ thousands) 2024 2023 Payments for property, plant and equipment 47,926 25,699 Payments for intangible assets 12,151 8,801 Capital expenditure 60,077 34,500

