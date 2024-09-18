Tilray Brands, Inc.: Tilray Medical Launches Redecan Cannabis Brand in Australia

EU-GMP Certified Redecan Cannabis Now Available in Australia with Medical Prescription

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray Brands") (NASDAQ: TLRY and TSX: TLRY) and a global leader in medical cannabis, empowering the therapeutic alliance between patients and healthcare practitioners to make informed individualized health decisions, today announced the launch of Redecan EU-GMP certified medical cannabis products in Australia.



Denise Faltischek, Chief Strategy Officer and Head of International, Tilray Brands, said, "The launch of Redecan, a premium cannabis brand, in Australia is another significant milestone for Tilray Medical, as we relentlessly pursue our vision of making high-quality medical cannabis products accessible to patients worldwide. The launch of Redecan further expands our medical cannabis portfolios alongside our current Tilray and Broken Coast offerings, as we continue our mission of empowering patients and healthcare practitioners to find the optimal therapeutic solutions."

Jonathan Trodden, Director, Tilray Medical Australia, adds: "We are proud to launch Redecan in Australia and further strengthen our ongoing commitment to providing patients with a consistent, accessible supply of premium quality medical cannabis to choose from."

The following Redecan products are now available for medical cannabis patients in Australia:

Redecan PC THC28 Purple Churro - 15g

Redecan SA THC28 Space Age Cake - 15g

Tilray continues to be one of the leading providers of EU-GMP certified medical cannabis to patients, physicians, pharmacies, hospitals, governments, and researchers across the globe, and today offers a comprehensive portfolio of THC and CBD products in over 20 countries. In furtherance of its mission, Tilray has supported medical trials globally studying the efficacy of medical cannabis as a treatment for indications including fibromyalgia, pediatric epilepsy, refractory pediatric epilepsy, cancer-induced nausea and vomiting, HIV, essential tremor, breast cancer disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and alcohol use disorders.

About Tilray Medical

Tilray Medical is dedicated to transforming lives and fostering dignity for patients in need through safe and reliable access to a global portfolio of medical cannabis brands, including Tilray, Aphria, Broken Coast, Symbios and Navcora. Tilray grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical cannabis in Canada to building the first EU-GMP certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, specifically in Portugal and Germany simultaneously. Today, Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers, and governments in 20 countries and across five continents.

For more information on Tilray Medical, visit Tilray Medical Europe, Tilray Medical Canada, and Tilray Medical Australia-New Zealand.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. ("Tilray") (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray's mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray's unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

For more information on how we are elevating lives through moments of connection, visit Tilray.com and follow @Tilray on all social platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements

