Singapore, Prime Group, under the leadership of CEO Karim Bouhout, proudly unveils its $60 billion investment fund, designed to supercharge oil exploration, mining, and agriculture across the African continent. This unprecedented initiative is not just about capitalizing on Africa's rich natural resources-it's about positioning Africa as a global powerhouse, with sustainable growth and strategic political influence at its core. Prime Group's fund is engineered to unlock Africa's vast potential, bolstering economic independence while forging stronger partnerships with international players. The fund will be a key driver in reshaping Africa's standing on the global stage, ensuring that the continent's resource sectors no longer play a secondary role but take center stage in shaping the future of global trade and industry. "This is more than an investment fund-it's a political and economic catalyst for Africa," said Karim Bouhout, CEO of Prime Group. "We are committed to transforming Africa into a cornerstone of global energy and agricultural supply chains. This fund is a statement: Africa's time is now. By empowering local economies and driving innovation in oil, mining, and agriculture, we are building a future where Africa's resources are developed sustainably, and its people are empowered politically and economically." A New Era of Global Partnerships and African Leadership Prime Group's $60 billion fund is not just an investment-it is a strategic instrument aimed at driving political influence and economic sovereignty for African nations. By prioritizing partnerships with local governments, businesses, and stakeholders, Prime Group is fostering a new model of African growth that aligns with global sustainability goals while ensuring that African countries remain key players in the resource-based global economy. The company has spent more than a decade laying the groundwork for this initiative. Under the leadership of Karim Bouhout, Prime Group has successfully bridged global investment with African markets. Now, with this transformative fund, the group is doubling down on its commitment to African leadership in global resource development. Sustainability as a Political Strategy At a time when global environmental policies are increasingly shaping economic decisions, Prime Group is aligning its investments with international sustainability frameworks to ensure that African resources are developed responsibly. This fund prioritizes projects that meet the highest environmental standards, while also adopting cutting-edge technologies in resource extraction and modern agricultural practices. By doing so, Prime Group is sending a powerful message: Africa will not only be a global supplier of resources but will do so on its own terms-leading the world in sustainable development. This approach positions African nations as key political allies in the global effort to address climate change, making Africa a pivotal player in future international negotiations on energy, trade, and environmental policy. Africa's Emergence as a Global Resource Leader The geopolitical significance of Africa's resources cannot be overstated. As global demand for energy and agriculture surges, Africa is uniquely positioned to supply these critical commodities. Prime Group's investment strategy will enable African nations to seize this moment, becoming central to global supply chains and influencing the political discourse on resource management. This fund aims to reposition Africa as a global resource leader, not just a beneficiary of external aid or foreign investment. By fostering self-sufficiency and economic independence, Prime Group is helping African nations build their own wealth, while establishing strong diplomatic and trade ties with key global powers. About Prime Group Prime Group is a trailblazing investment firm, specializing in resource development with an unwavering commitment to sustainability and geopolitical impact. The firm operates across diverse sectors, including commodity trading, infrastructure, agriculture, logistics, and hospitality, with a strong focus on driving long-term value for both shareholders and local communities. Prime Group's mission is to deploy capital strategically in Africa's most promising industries, ensuring that economic growth is inextricably linked with political empowerment. By consistently delivering returns through its strategic investments, Prime Group has established itself as a leader in aligning profit with political influence, setting a new standard for responsible resource development. For more information about Prime Group and its bold vision for Africa, visit: https://www.primeinvestmentslimited.net . 