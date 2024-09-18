Italian winemaker Svolta Srl has deployed an agrivoltaic facility at its vineyard in Apulia, Italy. The PV array allowed the cultivation of vines that are normally not viable at this latitude. From pv magazine Italy Wine producer Svolta Srl has installed an agrivoltaic facility at its Vigna Agrivoltaica di Comunità vineyard in Laterza, in the Italian province of Taranto, in the sunny southern region of Apulia. The 970 kW, south-oriented system features about 7,770 panels of various output capacities - 135 W, 125 W, and 100 W. The technology is an unspecified double junction thin film, for the ...

