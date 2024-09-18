Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - EMX Royalty Corporation (NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9) (the "Company" or "EMX") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stefan L. Wenger as Chief Financial Officer effective October 1, 2024. Mr. Wenger was previously the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of Royal Gold, Inc., one of the mining industry's leading royalty companies, from 2006 to 2018. Prior to becoming Royal Gold's CFO, Mr. Wenger was the Chief Accounting Officer from 2003 to 2006. During his tenure, Royal Gold grew its portfolio from 14 to 188 royalties, while annual revenues increased from US$15 million to US$459 million. Before Royal Gold, Mr. Wenger had begun his career as an auditor with Arthur Andersen. Mr. Wenger holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Colorado State University, has completed the General Management Program at the Harvard Business School, and is a Certified Public Accountant.

In addition to Mr. Wenger's new role as CFO, and as part of the Company's optimization of corporate responsibilities, Mr. Douglas Reed has transitioned from CFO to become EMX's Chief Accounting Officer and Mr. Ryan Hindmarch, currently Corporate Controller, has been appointed as the Director of Finance. The Company is excited to have Mr. Wenger onboard, as well as for the appointment of Mr. Reed and Mr. Hindmarch to their new positions, and looks forward to their collective contributions fostering EMX's growth and shareholder value creation.

On the effective date, as part of his appointment Mr. Wenger will receive 50,000 incentive stock options and 50,000 restricted shares units (RSUs) as part of his CFO compensation package. The options vest on the date of grant, will have a term of 5 years to expiry, and will have an exercise price equal to the closing price of the Company's common shares on the TSX-Venture Exchange as of the day prior October 1, 2024; and the RSUs will vest after 12 months from the grant date.

About EMX - EMX is a precious and base metals royalty company. EMX's investors are provided with discovery, development, and commodity price optionality, while limiting exposure to risks inherent to operating companies. The Company's common shares are listed on the NYSE American Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "EMX". Please see www.EMXroyalty.com for more information.

