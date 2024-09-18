Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
18.09.2024 13:46 Uhr
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Park Street A/S - roll back of previous reduction in share capital

With reference to the announcement of 29 August 2024 from Park Street A/S, the
cancellation of own shares, which was carried out at Nasdaq, as of 3 June 2024
is rolled back. 

The company's share capital will thus be increased by 2,955,585 shares as of 20
September 2024. 



ISIN          DK0010158500           
---------------------------------------------------------
Name:         Park Street A           
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume before change: 9,872,052 shares (DKK 9,872,052) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Change:        2,955,585 shares (DKK 2,955,585) 
---------------------------------------------------------
Volume after change:  12,827,637 shares (DKK 12,827,637)
---------------------------------------------------------
Face value:      DKK 1               
---------------------------------------------------------
Short name:      PARKST A             
---------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3261               
---------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
