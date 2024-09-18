

EQS Newswire / 18/09/2024 / 19:46 UTC+8

From September 14 to 15, the 16th China (Liuyang) International Fireworks Cultural Festival was successfully hosted in Liuyang. By the brilliantly lit Liuyang River gathered tens of thousands of visitors to admire the visual spectacle of fireworks. This year's festival launched eight thematic activities. While enhancing industrial linkage through "fireworks +" and delivering an immersive consumer experience to tourists, it also offered a free viewing area for the first time, allowing tourists to adore fireworks, visit the night market and feel the unique charm, so as to inject momentum into the night economy. On the evening of September 14, nearly 100,000 fireworks products and more than 8,500 fireworks shells were launched into the air from 32 points outside the city, turning the city into a world of light and colors. Liuyang Fireworks Conference (LFC) has become the world's top fireworks competition and a key platform for global industry exchanges. This year's LFC gathered four world-class fireworks displaying teams from the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines and Canada. They showed their skills by the Liuyang River, displaying new display arrangement creativity and performance art of fireworks products. After intense competition, the Canadian team won the championship, the Netherlands team finished second, and the Philippines and New Zealand teams were winners of excellent prize. In recent years, Liuyang has accelerated the transformation and upgrading of fireworks industry. By pushing the "fireworks +" integration, enhancing brand value and influence, and rolling out the "tour the countryside during the day, watch fireworks at night" leisure mode, Liuyang has grown into the world's largest production and trade base of fireworks, seeing the industrial output value exceed RMB 50 billion in 2023. Media Contact: Organization Name: Liuyang Municipal Publicity Department

Contact Person: Jason

Email: 2719431560@qq.com

Website: http://www.liuyang.gov.cn/ztzl/dwzt/czj39/lyczyjsgk7/bmyjs9662/zglyswxcb/

18/09/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Media archive at www.todayir.com

