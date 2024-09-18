Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro Group Receives US Patent Office Notice of Allowance for AI-Processed Drone Imagery to Detect and Locate Explosives; Patent Would Secure Broad IP Protection for 21 Claims Valid Until 2043

SpotlightAI powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), is a cloud-based platform that uses advanced machine learning to rapidly detect, GPS-locate, and map over 150 types of landmines and UXO from drone imagery

Company's "SpotlightAI" system is currently in operation in Ukraine with multiple humanitarian mine action organizations including recent order from the United Nations Development Programme ("UNDP")

AWS recently funded and published a case study on the effectiveness of SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining

Company also filed for global patent protection with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") which covers patent protection rights for 157 contracting states

AVENTURA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts, today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO"), for its groundbreaking technology that identifies, locates and maps explosives through its Artificial intelligence ("AI")-powered SpotlightAI drone image analysis and reporting software platform.

The Notice of Allowance confirms the patentability of all 21 claims in the Company's patent application entitled "Systems and Methods for Detecting and Identifying Explosives." These claims cover the autonomous detection, identification, and labeling of explosives in orthomosaic images utilizing AI processing of images from an unmanned aerial vehicle ("UAV").

A USPTO Notice of Allowance is the final step before the Company is awarded the formal patent, anticipated to expire in 2043. The patent would grant broad intellectual property ("IP") protections for its SpotlightAI AI-powered drone image analysis and reporting software platform which is designed to address the massive global challenges created by landmines and unexploded ordinance ("UXO"). The Company also previously filed for global patent protection with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) under the Patent Cooperation Treaty ("PCT") which covers patent protection rights for 157 Contracting States including members of the EU, Asia, Latin and South America, Africa and the Middle East. Initial indications by the International Examiner may be found in the publicly available Written Opinion, indicating equivalent patent protection entitlement for the same 21 claims made by the Company, noting these claims meet "the PCT criteria for patentability" and possess novelty, inventive step and industrial applicability.

"The future of military action and post-conflict remediation will increasingly rely on AI and drones to provide actionable intelligence to decision-makers during times of war and peace. Our mission is to leverage our technology to make the world safer by providing life-saving data to demining and recovery teams, essential for security and safety. With strong patent protections from the USPTO and anticipated global protections from national phase filings under the PCT application, we are extremely well-positioned to maximize the value of our SpotlightAI IP. Through potential collaboration with global leaders in humanitarian mine action, national defense and government technology, we believe we have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of civilians around the globe for decades to come," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

The Company's "SpotlightAI" system is currently in operation in Ukraine with multiple humanitarian mine action organizations including a collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme ("UNDP").

Compatible with commercially available off-the-shelf ("COTS") drones, Safe Pro's SpotlightAI hyper scalable, cloud-based software ecosystem utilizes advanced machine learning ("ML") models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of rapidly identifying and locating 150+ types of land mines and UXO. Supported by the hyper scalability of the AWS Cloud, SpotlightAI can process massive amounts of sub-centimeter-level drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high-resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. It can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations

AWS recently funded and published a case study on the effectiveness of SpotlightAIand a video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties.

