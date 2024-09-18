The Good Shroom Co Inc. to Present & Participate in 1x1 Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM PST

The Good Shroom Co Inc. (TSXV:MUSH), an emerging player in the Canadian cannabis industry with a different strategy than most operates with an asset-light business model. Rather than manufacturing or processing all its products in-house, the company has developed a network of co-manufacturing partners for a variety of its product lines and focuses on brand building and distribution. The company is structured into two main divisions: the probiotic and functional mushroom line of products, and the cannabis division. It is pleased to announce that it will be presenting and participating in 1x1 meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2024 in association with Small Cap Discoveries on Thursday, September 26, 2024 at 10:00 AM/PM (Local Time -PST). Eric Ronsse (CEO of The Good Shroom Co) will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

About The Good Shroom Co

Business Model

Unlike typical cannabis cultivators or processors who are confined to the limits of their operations-whether it be cultivating cannabis flower or processing specific cannabis products-The Good Shroom Co. has no such confinement. It's network of co-manufacturing partners allows it to process or grow a wide range of products, providing unparalleled flexibility for distribution. This enables it to analyze market data across all market categories, identify gaps, and leverage it's partners to fill those gaps.



This model is complemented by a strong data analytics strategy, which guides the company in selecting products with the highest potential impact. By focusing on market data, the Good Shroom Co is able to make informed decisions about product commercialization, driving growth and expanding its portfolio efficiently. This strategic approach has been pivotal in rapidly growing the company's product offerings and market presence.

Journey

Since selling its first cannabis product in January 2022 with just three products at launch, by leveraging an asset-light business model and a robust data analytics strategy, The Good Shroom Co. has rapidly expanded its portfolio to over 30 diverse products, serving multiple market segments. These products are primarily sold in Quebec, where the Company expects to continue growing market share, and will begin growing its presence in other markets.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

