Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent Covering Key Aspects of Core Pumping Technology

Allowed claims cover major features of pumping mechanism in FDA-cleared MODD1 product

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), an insulin delivery technology company with the first FDA-cleared patch pump designed specifically to target all adult "almost-pumpers" thanks to its user-friendly and affordable design, announced the issuance of U.S. Divisional Patent Application No. 17/968,599.

"The issuance of this patent and the associated claims represent a major step in our efforts to protect the intellectual property in the MODD1 pump platform," stated Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical. "Some of the key features of our novel, low-cost and accurate insulin delivery technology are now protected by this important issued U.S. patent, which we believe represents a significant new barrier to entry. Our eight families of patents around our pump are an important part of our strategic value and market positioning, and we look forward to announcing further issuances on our portfolio in the future."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, trends, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, whether Modular Medical will be issued additional patents for its proprietary technology, the level of intellectual property protection provided by the Company's patents, whether Modular Medical can successfully develop its proprietary technologies, whether the market will accept Modular Medical's products and services, the future product roadmap and development activities, anticipated consumer demand for the Company's products, whether Modular Medical can successfully manufacture its products at high volumes, general economic, and industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally, as well as other risk factors and business considerations described in Modular Medical's SEC filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated in light of these important risk factors. In addition, any forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Modular Medical's views only as of the date of its publication and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Modular Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

