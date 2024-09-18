Labor Smart, Inc. Unveils Premium Artesian Water Through Subsidiary Next Gen Beverages LLC.

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC PINK:LTNC) is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, premium artesian water, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Next Gen Beverages. This groundbreaking product represents a significant advancement in the beverage industry, combining exceptional quality with cutting-edge hydration technology.

Mike Araghi, President of Next Gen Beverages, shared his enthusiasm: "We felt that the water category needed some life support, and we didn't want to deliver just any water; it had to be the best artesian water in the world. We spent months sourcing, tasting, and testing several waters, and now, after meticulous work, we are thrilled to introduce this groundbreaking product to our customers."

Benefits of Artesian Water:

Purity and Freshness: Artesian water is sourced from a confined aquifer, often resulting in a cleaner, fresher taste and fewer contaminants compared to other water sources. Natural Filtration: The natural filtration process through layers of rock and sediment often enhances the water's purity, reducing the need for additional treatment. Mineral Content: Artesian water can have a unique blend of minerals that contribute to its flavor and potential health benefits, such as improved taste and potential contributions to daily mineral intake. Consistent Quality: Due to its controlled source, artesian water often maintains consistent quality and taste. Natural Pressure: The water is naturally pushed to the surface under pressure, reducing the need for mechanical pumping, which can be environmentally friendly. Low Environmental Impact: Artesian wells are often sustainable, as they draw from a natural aquifer that can replenish over time, minimizing the environmental impact compared to other water extraction methods. Alkaline Water: Our water is designed by nature to deliver all of the benefits of an alkaline water without any unnecessary processing. The soft smooth taste of our Lock'dIn Artesian water delivers a naturally occurring high ph of 8.2.

LTNC CEO Tom Zarro commented, "This achievement is a result of surrounding yourself with people who are smarter than you and have a passion for excellence. The water that Michael Araghi has sourced and the team has delivered is truly the finest I've ever tasted. Drinking it is not just a hydrating event but an experience. Congratulations to the team."

The premium artesian water is now available for preorder at lockdin.com.

About Labor Smart

Labor Smart, Inc. is a leading company in brand development, manufacturing, and distribution. Traded on the OTC markets under ticker symbol LTNC, the company's primary subsidiaries include Illumination Holdings, Next Gen Beverages LLC and Elevate Health & Wellness.

Shareholders are encouraged to register their email addresses with LOCK'DIN Beverages to receive the latest product updates and exclusive promotions. Sign up at https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in.

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations and projections. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Customer Service: CustomerService@lockdin.com

Investor Relations: ir@lockdin.com

844-562-5346

Website: www.lockdin.com

