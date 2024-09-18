Hyperion Partners: Hyperion Launches VAST IoT Services at MSP Summit to Help Partners Monetize New Business Opportunities

End-to-End Services Enable MSPs to Satisfy the Demand for Automation and Asset Tracking in Logistics, Retail, Energy, and Industrial Settings

Hyperion Partners, a provider of comprehensive wireless management and IoT systems for businesses, today unveiled its new VAST services portfolio at the MSP Summit, one of the IT channel's most renowned MSP-focused events. Hyperion's VAST offering enables partners to deliver comprehensive IoT solutions to businesses that range from SMBs to enterprise. Hyperion Partners will be located at booth L3-12 throughout the MSP Summit.

Hyperion's VAST offering includes all the components necessary for a robust IoT solution, including a broad range of devices and hardware, software, network connectivity services, and third-party business productivity applications. Partners can bundle and resell VAST to create a profitable recurring revenue model that delivers high performance and deepens customer relationships.

"Our VAST offering opens new doors for channel partners who want to address the growing demand for IoT-based capabilities, such as asset tracking, remote monitoring, automation, and other innovative services. We're delighted to introduce this opportunity to partners at Informa's MSP Summit," said Evan Tomlin, Hyperion Partners' chief technology officer. "This portfolio helps our partners elevate their stature with existing customers and enter new markets quickly and profitably. We see VAST as an appealing opportunity for partners that are looking to expand their solutions portfolio in an intelligent and efficient manner."

The VAST portfolio includes several bundles that enable partners to deliver feature-rich IoT solutions that are aligned with customer needs and budgets:

VAST tracking solutions provide functional asset tracking services that are perfect for transportation and logistics needs.

VASTConnect provides robust connectivity services that incorporate IoT capabilities, ideal for remote environments in verticals like agriculture, energy production, and other industrial sites, utilizing a US domestic carrier for primary connectivity.

VASTConnect+ utilizes a multi-IMSI IoT SIM to deliver resilient communication with more than 2,000 carriers worldwide, optimizing network performance to support bandwidth-heavy applications.

Channels can offer VAST solutions as a white label service. Hyperion manages product implementation and support. Hyperion also provides pre-sale assistance that allows partners to bid on and capture lucrative IoT opportunities.

VAST IoT solutions can be paired with Hyperion's Wireless Managementsolution to achieve a seamless and efficient connectivity experience for end-users, allowing channel partners to add considerable value for their end-customers. For more information on Hyperion Partners, visit www.hyperionpartners.net or www.vast.global.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a provider of comprehensive mobility, wireless, and IoT solutions for enterprises and channel partners. The company offers a wide portfolio that includes connectivity services, network equipment, software, end-user devices, and management tools that empower its partners to offer customers advanced mobility capabilities that satisfy emerging business needs, expand revenue streams, and maintain relevance in a rapidly changing marketplace. To learn more, visit www.hyperionpartners.net.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

X: @Parallel_PR

Find us on LinkedIn

SOURCE: Hyperion Partners

View the original press release on accesswire.com