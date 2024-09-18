Bitbuy and Coinsquare 2.0 mobile apps are the first of several large-scale product upgrades



WonderFi also launches new marketing campaign targeting football fans, through Bitbuy's first Canadian and Australian marketing partnership with DAZN

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 18, 2024) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, today announced the launch of its new mobile app trading experiences for their wholly-owned Bitbuy and Coinsquare brands.

Now available to all Bitbuy and Coinsquare users, the Bitbuy and Coinsquare 2.0 enhanced mobile apps offer a number of new industry-leading features, including:

A refreshed home screen, combining an improved portfolio chart and holdings view with the ability to customize up to four distinct watchlists.

Advanced portfolio and profit/loss performance tracking, with enhanced timeframe functionality.

Revamped asset pages, improving the ability to compare the performance of different assets at a glance.

An upgraded holdings view, making it easier for users to understand their portfolio composition and asset allocation.

A new markets page, with increased sorting options and search functionality.

Dark mode, providing a comfortable and visually appealing experience for both iOS and Android users.

"We're very excited about the upgraded Bitbuy and Coinsquare 2.0 mobile app experience," said Dean Skurka, CEO and President of WonderFi. "Our customers have enthusiastically embraced our mobile apps, with more than 85 per cent of Bitbuy asset holders and 93 per cent of staking participants adopting our last Bitbuy upgrade. We've now incorporated even more of the features our customers have been asking for and anticipate 100 per cent active adoption of the enhanced apps."

"We're now focused on further developing and offering best-in-class products," continued Mr. Skurka. "The 2.0 mobile app launch will kick-start a product roadmap that will upgrade functionality and services, continually enhancing the experience for our more than 1.7 million registered users."







To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8273/223700_d447673604f889a9_001full.jpg

In conjunction with the launch of the new apps, WonderFi has also introduced an international brand marketing campaign focused on the current football season. The innovative campaign messaging compares sports betting, a familiar activity for many football fans, with betting against Bitcoin, an asset that's been counted out many times by investment experts.

The campaign will feature 15-second videos, broadcast bumpers and digital creative, and will be viewed by sports fans throughout Canada and Australia through a partnership with DAZN, the world's leading sports entertainment platform.

"The new campaign introduces the long-term strength of Bitcoin and the digital asset industry to a group of passionate sports fans," said Mr. Skurka.. "The inventive creative provides a welcome contrast to the typical sports betting commercials sports fans are familiar with, and instead focuses on why historically the better long-term bet has been the crypto market."

The ads will run for the duration of the football season and will also be seen across other mediums such as broadcast TV, connected TV and digital. The first ad in the series can be viewed here.

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is the largest regulated crypto trading platform in Canada and a global leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With over $1.35B in assets under custody, WonderFi is well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining applicable licenses. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, SmartPay and Tetra Trust.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi

About DAZN

DAZN is the world's leading sports entertainment platform across European football, women's football, boxing and MMA, and the NFL in 200+ markets around the world. DAZN is building the ultimate sports entertainment platform, based on premium sports rights, world-leading tech, and multi-platform distribution. DAZN believes that fans from across the globe should be able to watch, read, bet, play, share, socialise, buy tickets and merchandise, all in one place, with one account, one wallet and on one app.

For more information on DAZN, our products, people, and performance, visit dazngroup.com.

This news release constitutes "a designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 23, 2022, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 7, 2022.

For additional information, please contact:

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of WonderFi Technologies Inc. ("WonderFi" or the "Company") regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: taxation, controls or regulations and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies and practices and political or economic developments in Canada and other jurisdictions in which the Company carries on business or in which the Company may carry on business in the future; and material adverse changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets and compliance with extensive government regulation, decisions to modify, pause or discontinue certain treasury management strategies. These risks are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company; however, these factors should be considered carefully. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein. The impact of any one assumption, risk, uncertainty, or other factor on a particular forward-looking statement cannot be determined with certainty because they are interdependent and the Company's future decisions and actions will depend on management's assessment of all information at the relevant time. A more fulsome description of risk factors that may impact business, financial condition and results of operation with respect to WonderFi is set out in its management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2024, available on its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice. All financial amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise expressly identified.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/223700

SOURCE: WonderFi Technologies Inc.