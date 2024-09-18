Anzeige
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.: BriaCell Announces FDA-Authorized Expanded Access Policy for Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients

  • FDA has authorized the Expanded Access Policy (EAP) to help metastatic breast cancer patients in need for novel treatments
  • Expanded access policy will provide potential lifesaving Bria-IMT to those cancer patients in need beyond the scope of BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

PHILADELPHIA and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX: BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care, is pleased to announce U.S. FDA (FDA) authorization of an Expanded Access Policy (EAP) for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) patients.

FDA requires BriaCell to have an EAP policy, as a condition of granting BriaCell's Fast Track designation, and to help MBC cancer patients in need of novel treatments. The EAP provides access to cancer patients beyond the scope of BriaCell's pivotal Phase 3 trial (ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT06072612) to receive treatment with the Bria-IMT regimen.

"FDA authorization for the EAP highlights its awareness of the safety and efficacy profile of Bria-IMT and patients' need to access such a novel treatment. While we are conducting our pivotal Phase 3 trial of Bria-IMT regimen with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, Bria-IMT may provide a treatment option for cancer patients in need," stated Dr. William V. Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO. "Despite numerous approved drugs, breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer death in American women. With our novel immunotherapy, we expect to bring hope to patients and families suffering from this deadly disease."

"Given the recently reported impressive survival and clinical benefit of Bria-IMT regimen in metastatic breast cancer patients who failed multiple prior treatments, more patients would be able to benefit from the EAP with BriaCell's novel immunotherapy approach," stated Giuseppe Del Priore, MD, MPH, BriaCell's Chief Medical Officer. "We hope that our novel immunotherapy will become a new standard of care for metastatic breast cancer patients."

For additional information on BriaCell's EAP program, please visit: https://briacell.com/eap/.

About BriaCell Therapeutics Corp.

BriaCell is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops novel immunotherapies to transform cancer care. More information is available at https://briacell.com/.

Safe Harbor

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Further, certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's belief of the therapeutic potential of Bria-IMT for metastatic breast cancer patients, are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form, and under "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under the Company's profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Company Contact:
William V. Williams, MD
President & CEO
1-888-485-6340
info@briacell.com

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
julesa@coreir.com

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
investors@briacell.com


