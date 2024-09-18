TradeVille, a leading Romanian retail brokerage house, and ViewTrade, a global investment and trading technology firm, have announced a strategic partnership designed to enhance the investment experience for Romanian retail clients.

Miriam Andrei, TradeVille CEO, shared her thoughts on the collaboration: "Partnering with ViewTrade marks an important step for TradeVille. This collaboration will improve the experience for Romanian retail clients by providing better access to global markets. With ViewTrade's support and expertise, we're improving our client's ability to engage with international markets, including access to the US stock market. Their openness, responsiveness, and the tailored, flexible solutions they offer truly help us meet our clients' unique needs."

Benefits for Romanian retail Clients:

Streamlined Access to US Markets: the partnership simplifies the entry into the US market, making it easier and more cost-effective for clients to trade, enhancing portfolio diversification and opening up new investment opportunities. Simplified International Transfers: clients will benefit from easier and more efficient international transfers, reducing the hassle and complexity of moving funds across borders. Expanded Investment Features: TradeVille will soon introduce a range of advanced features, including fractional shares and extended trading hours, designed to offer clients greater flexibility and enhanced opportunities for managing their investments.

TradeVille, with 30 years of experience in the Romanian brokerage industry, is a dominant force in the market. It handles a significant part of the total trading volume on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and serves over 80,000 active clients. This partnership is expected to bring substantial efficiencies to the Romanian retail brokerage landscape, saving investors time and resources while enabling access to a broader range of investment options.

Annabel Lukens, Business Development Specialist at ViewTrade highlighted the potential impact of the partnership: "Partnering with TradeVille is a strategic step for ViewTrade as we expand our footprint in Eastern Europe. The Romanian market offers significant potential, and we are excited to work with TradeVille to deliver innovative solutions that will empower local retail investors. We aim to provide a seamless and efficient platform that simplifies cross-border investing and unlocks new growth opportunities."

By leveraging ViewTrade's technology, TradeVille will offer enhanced market access, allowing clients to trade on international markets easily. The seamless cross-border investing platform will empower retail investors with greater efficiency, reduced costs, and a wider range of investment opportunities.

"It has always been the vision of ViewTrade, as far back as our founding in 1999, to bring the world together through the deployment of our technology and customer service, which has been a differentiator over the years," states James StClair, President of ViewTrade's Brokerage Solution. "Expanding our reach and providing our tech stack and expertise to our newest partner in Romania is a testament to our commitment to this initial vision."

This collaboration will give Romanian investors the opportunity to broaden their portfolios and explore new market opportunities. Both companies are committed to providing innovative solutions that cater to retail investors' evolving needs, potentially transforming the Romanian retail brokerage industry.

Miriam Andrei added, "Our shared vision with ViewTrade is to empower retail investors by breaking down barriers in international trading. This partnership is a testament to TradeVille's commitment to innovation and our clients' success. By leveraging ViewTrade's expertise, we are confident that we can further enhance the value we provide to our clients and contribute to the growth of the Romanian retail brokerage market."

TradeVille remains a trusted partner for those seeking to explore financial market opportunities. It continually brings innovation and quality services to its clients.

ViewTrade, with a strong global presence and a comprehensive suite of technology and operational solutions, aims to revolutionize the retail brokerage landscape and boost market access for investors worldwide.

