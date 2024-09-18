Armis Centrix for VIPR Pro Prioritization and Remediation earns highly-coveted industry accolade

Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, today announced it has won an SC Award for Best Vulnerability Management Solution for Armis Centrix for VIPR Pro Prioritization and Remediation (VIPR Pro). Armis' solution outshone other SC Award finalists for its unparalleled advancements that go beyond traditional vulnerability management solutions and helps security teams identify, consolidate, contextualize and prioritize security findings across all sources. This allows teams to holistically understand risk to the attack surface and automate their remediation programs.

Modern organizations are overwhelmed by the sheer volume of alerts that they receive from security scanners in their environment. The time that it takes to exploit a new vulnerability continues to drop rapidly and it takes 60-150 days to remediate vulnerabilities. On top of this, the number of connected physical and virtual assets are growing exponentially. This is why, historically, security and IT operations teams could not address vulnerabilities as quickly as needed until now.

"For businesses to effectively shift from a reactive to proactive cybersecurity stance, it's essential that security teams prioritize risk reduction across all environments according to their criticality to the business and optimize the remediation process to minimize exposure where it matters most," said Dana Gilboa, Chief Product Officer of Armis. "We're proud to support our customers to do just this and to be honored through this award win for our VIPR Pro solution. This product is a key component of our comprehensive Armis Centrix platform, which addresses the entire lifecycle of cybersecurity threats."

VIPR Pro streamlines the entire risk identification and remediation lifecycle, from deduplicating alerts from multiple security tools to assigning the appropriate owners to operationalizing fixes, providing a unified platform for prioritization and efficient risk resolution management. The solution revolutionizes how organizations remediate high-risk findings, empowering them to stay ahead of evolving threats and confidently safeguard their organization.

When asked about their experience and results achieved using VIPR Pro, Armis customers shared the following:

"Armis will help us improve our overall security posture by enabling faster vulnerability identification, prioritization, and remediation. We will cut the time to patch critical vulnerabilities by over 50%. The combination of automated accuracy, actionable insights, and time savings has made Armis an invaluable tool for our vulnerability management program." Rishi Singh, VP, Chief Security Officer, Arrow Electronics

"Armis Centrix allows us to analyze vulnerabilities, raise service tickets to the appropriate individuals and teams, and gain a complete picture of vulnerabilities across our environment. Armis Centrix helps to reduce the operational load on our security team, while at the same time improving the efficiency of the vulnerability management process from prioritization to remediation." Eric Zematis, CISO, Lehigh University

"Armis Centrix? for VIPR Pro Prioritization and Remediation has positively impacted both the productivity and the efficiency of the security team in identifying risks to the business, as well as how the function of security is integrated into our development processes. The security team can collaborate more closely with development teams responsible for the fix implementation of identified priorities, and improve our overall risk profile." Frank Baalbergen, CISO, Mendix

The highly-coveted 2024 SC Awards from SC Media recognize the solutions, organizations and individuals that have demonstrated exceptional achievement in advancing the security of information systems. This year, the SC Awards received a remarkable number of entries across 33 specialty categories, with many notable companies earning nominations for their leadership and commitment to cybersecurity. In addition to winning the SC Award for Best Vulnerability Management Solution, Armis was named a finalist in the Best Threat Intelligence Technology category for Armis Centrix for Actionable Threat Intelligence.

"These award recipients represent the very best of what the cybersecurity community has to offer," said Tom Spring, Editorial Director at SC Media. "Each winner has shown a commitment to advancing the industry with forward-thinking solutions and an ability to adapt to new challenges. Their contributions help drive progress in securing our digital environments."

