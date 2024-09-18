Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 14:06 Uhr
Volt Active Data Introduces Stateless Stream Processing with OLTP

New product extends Volt's leadership position as the real-time data processing platform for limitless scalability, simplified data architecture, and extremely fast decisions.

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Volt Active Data, the real-time data processing platform designed for mission-critical applications, today announced Volt Active(SP), a new capability for ingesting and processing high volumes of streaming data, at scale, in real time, without compromising on consistency or transactionality. This new functionality allows Volt to support the processing of petabytes of data over multiple real-time streams and data stores, quickly and easily.

Volt Active Data Logo

"This finally brings to the market the answer to what companies have been struggling to do for so long: manage high volumes of streaming data at scale using OLTP-based solutions," said Volt CEO David Flower. "It essentially means you get the best of both worlds: stateful and stateless transactional stream processing, independently scalable, and with a significantly lower TCO."

By combining stateless stream processing with stateful transactional processing, Active(SP) offers a solution to enterprises needing to make fast, contextually intelligent decisions on data from multiple sources. Designed to complement common streaming solutions, this solution will be particularly compelling to companies with systems challenged by complexity or low-latency expectations.

Active(SP) is both cloud native and cloud agnostic, meaning you can deploy it both on-prem or in the cloud (public or private) to reduce the high ingress/egress costs associated with processing large volumes of streaming data in hosted clouds.

To experience the transformative power of Active(SP) firsthand, start your free trial today. Discover how Active(SP) can simplify your data stack and unlock the full power of your streaming data.

About Volt Active Data

Volt is the only data platform built to support enterprise-grade applications where consistency, scalability, and availability are mission-critical. Our unique, no-compromises foundation simplifies your data architecture and enables you to reliably act on your data, the moment it's generated, to increase revenue, mitigate risk, optimize 5G applications, capitalize on AI and ML investments, and cut operational costs.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805076/4917900/Volt_Active_Data_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/volt-active-data-introduces-stateless-stream-processing-with-oltp-302251792.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
