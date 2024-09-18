Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
WKN: A1JBXB | ISIN: SE0003950864 | Ticker-Symbol: 2DN
Frankfurt
17.09.24
08:02 Uhr
19,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCENTRIC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCENTRIC AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,66019,76015:46
PR Newswire
18.09.2024 12:06 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concentric AB: Earnings update for Q3 2024 due to challenging market conditions

REDDITCH, England, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Challenging market conditions, mainly consisting of slowdowns in end markets, are expected to have a negative impact on the financial outcome of Concentric AB ("Concentric" or the "Company") in Q3 2024. As a result, Concentric publishes an earnings update and adopts an action plan to address the current market conditions.

Earnings update

Weak demand in the Company's end-markets in the sectors of agriculture, construction, truck and industrial applications have resulted in a negative development for the Company's base business. The slowdown in the Company's end-markets has resulted in reduced order volumes from key customers, which in turn has had a negative impact on the Company's sales during Q3 2024. In addition, there has also been a slowdown in the Company's electrification business. Concentric expects this level of demand from our customers to stabilise at these lower levels during Q4 2024 and going into 2025.

During Q3 2024, Concentric estimates sales of approx. MSEK 780-820, underlying operating income of approx. MSEK 55-75 and an underlying operating margin of approx. 7-9 per cent.

Action plan

Concentric has adopted an action plan, which includes a capacity cost restructuring initiative. This restructuring comprises 65 employees and is expected to result in savings of approx. MSEK 56 on an annualised basis. A non-recurring restructuring provision of approx. MSEK 20 will also be accrued in Q3 2024. In addition, pricing measures are being taken to achieve better recovery margins. These actions are expected to impact the underlying operating margin positively by 1-2 per cent in Q4 2024.

For further information, please contact Marcus Whitehouse, Tel: +44 121 445 6545 or E-mail: [email protected]

This information is information that Concentric AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11:30 CEST on 18 September 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/concentric-ab/r/earnings-update-for-q3-2024-due-to-challenging-market-conditions,c4039062

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1643/4039062/3006776.pdf

Release

SOURCE Concentric AB

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.