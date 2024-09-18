Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
18.09.2024 14:10 Uhr
InFlux Technologies Ltd.: InFlux Technologies Honored with Global Cloud Computing Stratus Award

Stratus Award InFlux Technologies

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Sept. 18, 2024. This esteemed award, presented by the Business Intelligence Group, highlights organizations that are pioneering innovative solutions leveraging cloud technologies to drive industry advancements.

Flux's FluxCloudoffers a groundbreaking decentralized cloud infrastructure that contrasts sharply with traditional, centralized providers. Since 2018, FluxCloud has enabled highly scalable, globally available applications with competitive pricing and resilience against outages. Its decentralized network ensures high availability and redundancy, while its cost-effective solutions support diverse applications. Key differentiators include affordability, high-performance GPU access, and a collaborative resource management model. FluxCloud is revolutionizing decentralized technology, empowering businesses and researchers with innovative, resilient, and affordable cloud solutions.

"We are thrilled to receive this global recognition from the Business Intelligence Group," said Daniel Keller, CEO and co-founder of InFlux Technologies. "This award validates our unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions that empower our customers to build scalable projects with ease. FluxCloud offers a unique alternative to traditional centralized cloud providers by emphasizing decentralization and affordability."

FluxCloud exemplifies the potential of decentralized computing by offering a robust alternative to traditional, centralized cloud services. With its expansive network of over 25,000 applications deployed across 75 countries, FluxCloud demonstrates impressive growth and scalability and provides tools and resources for business owners, creators, developers, and everyday users to build scalable products effortlessly.

"FluxCloud is exceptional because it offers decentralized cloud infrastructure which is crucial for overcoming the drawbacks of traditional centralized cloud services. This approach minimizes the risk of server outages and vendor lock-in, which are major issues in standard cloud computing," said Keller.

Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer of Business Intelligence Group, added, "InFlux Technologies' dedication to pushing the boundaries of cloud technology is truly commendable. Their innovative approach and exceptional contributions to the industry make them a worthy recipient of the Stratus Award."

About InFlux Technologies

InFlux Technologies (Flux) is a decentralized Web3 cloud infrastructure composed of user-operated, scalable and globally distributed computational nodes. Flux provides the critical, high-availability infrastructure for the New Internet. The Flux service offers a fully decentralized alternative to some of the world's largest cloud infrastructure providers while offering competitive pricing. InFlux Technologies is committed to developing disruptive solutions that empower individuals and businesses in the blockchain industry, emerging technologies like AI and the broader technology space worldwide.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://influxtech.ai/.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry and business award programs, business executives-those with experience and knowledge-judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contacts:
Shannon Blood
Senior Director of Brand and Marketing
InFlux Technologies
+1 208.216.9180
shannon@runonflux.io

Eliana Starbird
Chief Nominations Officer
Business Intelligence Group
+1 909.529.2737
contact@bintelligence.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7917f2cc-5f2d-4d1a-91f4-e31e8ac04498


