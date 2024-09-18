Elutia Inc.: Elutia Announces New Peer Reviewed Publication Highlighting the Robustness of EluPro, Company's Antibiotic-Eluting BioEnvelope for Implantable Devices

EluPro eradicated bacteria commonly associated with cardiac implant-related infections in an established preclinical infection model



SILVER SPRING, Md., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia"), a leader in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced the publication of preclinical data demonstrating that EluPro, the world's first antibiotic-eluting biologic envelope cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), clears bacterial contamination associated with cardiovascular implantable electronic devices (CIEDs). Data published in Frontiers in Drug Delivery show that in an animal model, EluPro demonstrated the ability to reduce bacterial colonization with minimal systemic antibiotic exposure.

In June 2024, EluPro received FDA clearance for use with CIEDs and has been approved for use with additional devices, including neuromodulators and neurostimulators for pain management, epilepsy, incontinence, and sleep apnea. The first patient implant of EluPro was completed in September 2024.

"EluPro is a biologic envelope that has the ability to improve implant stability and reduce device migration. This latest study highlights EluPro's potential to address the risk of bacterial contamination, a major concern in CIED procedures," said Dr. M. Rizwan Sohail, Professor of Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine and an author on the publication. "Additionally, recent clinical findings suggest that EluPro may help minimize scarring and fibrosis around the implant, potentially making reoperation easier. Together, these insights highlight EluPro's comprehensive approach to addressing a range of challenges associated with implantable devices."

The studies were conducted using a well-established rabbit model of CIED infection. Devices were implanted with either EluPro or a non-antibiotic control envelope, and bacterial species were introduced. Implant sites were monitored for signs of infection for one week, and explanted envelopes were assessed for bacterial presence. The results revealed that none of the animals receiving EluPro exhibited signs of infection, whereas animals in the control group developed fevers, required supportive care, or experienced premature death. Additionally, EluPro demonstrated significant bacterial reduction at the implant sites, achieving complete eradication of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, commonly known as MRSA, and other strains. Furthermore, EluPro provided sustained local antibiotic release for over a week with minimal systemic exposure, a key benefit of local drug delivery.

"We believe these results greatly reinforce EluPro's potential to provide enhanced infection control for CIED procedures," said Michelle LeRoux Williams, Ph.D., Elutia's Chief Scientific Officer. "As the first FDA-cleared biologic antibiotic-eluting envelope, EluPro represents a significant step forward in implantable device protection. With our recent milestone of the first human implant, we are preparing for the commercial launch of EluPro in January 2025."

For more information about EluPro, visit https://elutia.com/products/elupro/.

