Aruba will present at NetApp INSIGHT 2024 to illustrate how the strategic collaboration drives cutting-edge solutions with intelligent data infrastructure

NetApp® (NASDAQ: NTAP), the intelligent data infrastructure company, today announced that it has become the preferred data infrastructure provider of Aruba, a dominant contributor for web hosting, domain registration, and email account services in Europe. Together, the companies will leverage each other's specialties to better serve customers, offering new solutions labeled "Powered by NetApp." As evidence of the elevated partnership, Fabrizio Garrone, Enterprise Solution Director at Aruba will be presenting a session at NetApp INSIGHT 2024: "Aruba builds secure, available, intelligent data infrastructure on NetApp [1702-1]."

Aruba is Italy's leading provider of cloud, data center, hosting, e-mail, domain registration and PEC (certified email) services. Aruba has been a NetApp customer for more than a decade, using NetApp solutions behind the scenes to power its services, but is now expanding the cooperation into a formal partnership. By combining forces, the companies will be able to collaborate on strategic goals and synergistic initiatives to be able to provide optimized data center solutions, both from the data server and data management side.

"Aruba's credentials are evident from its long list of top enterprise customers across Europe," said Gabie Boko, Chief Marketing Officer at NetApp. "By using NetApp solutions, Aruba has been passing on the benefits of intelligent data infrastructure to its customers. This partnership makes those benefits more transparent, so Aruba customers know they are getting the best in data security, management, and visibility with the solutions they buy. It also creates new opportunities for joint innovation and development to meet the specific needs of customers across Europe, expanding the reach of both Aruba and NetApp."

To support this partnership, Aruba and NetApp will work together to provide cutting-edge solutions for customers. Aruba will label its flagship services as "Powered by NetApp" to illustrate that they are using NetApp's powerful data storage and integrated data services. This joint venture will lead to future Aruba flagship products that are "Powered by NetApp."

"Aruba is dedicated to planning, implementing and managing highly customized technology solutions to support our customers across Europe," said Fabrizio Garrone, Enterprise Solution Director at Aruba. "For years, NetApp has provided a strong core for our customers' data with its industry-leading data storage and management solutions. This partnership shows our customers the high quality of the infrastructure we provide also thanks to our state-of-the-art data centers. We look forward to developing new, innovative solutions that will serve our customers and prepare them for success now and into the future."

Additional Resources

Aruba.it and NetApp: NetApp is now the preferred data infrastructure partner to Aruba.it

About NetApp

NetApp is the intelligent data infrastructure company, combining unified data storage, integrated data services, and CloudOps solutions to turn a world of disruption into opportunity for every customer. NetApp creates silo-free infrastructure, harnessing observability and AI to enable the industry's best data management. As the only enterprise-grade storage service natively embedded in the world's biggest clouds, our data storage delivers seamless flexibility. In addition, our data services create a data advantage through superior cyber resilience, governance, and application agility. Our CloudOps solutions provide continuous optimization of performance and efficiency through observability and AI. No matter the data type, workload, or environment, with NetApp you can transform your data infrastructure to realize your business possibilities. Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram

NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

About Aruba

Aruba S.p.A. (http://www.aruba.it), founded in 1994, is Italy's leading provider of cloud, data centre, hosting, email, domain registration and PEC (certified email) services. The company, with wholly Italian capital, has 16 million users and manages a vast infrastructure distributed on 7 data centres that includes 2.7 million registered domains, 9.8 million e-mail accounts, 9 million PEC accounts and thousands of customer IT infrastructures. Aruba PEC and Actalis are the group's two Certification Authorities, accredited with AgID (Agenzia per l'Italia Digitale) for the provision of qualified services. Aruba's infrastructure is also qualified by ACN (National Cybersecurity Authority) to handle ordinary, critical and also strategic PA data. In 30 years of activity, Aruba has developed extensive experience in the design and management of high-tech data centres, owned and distributed throughout Italy. The largest is located in Ponte San Pietro (BG) and features green-by-design infrastructure and facilities that comply with the highest security standards in the industry (Rating 4 ANSI/TIA-942, ISO 22237), to which is added the Hyper Cloud Data Centre in Rome, which covers 74,000 m² in the area of the Tecnopolo Tiburtino and at full capacity will include 5 independent data centres. Aruba implements energy-efficient solutions in its data centres, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and, in addition, produces clean energy through photovoltaic plants and hydroelectric power plants. The infrastructure network also extends across Europe, with a proprietary data centre in the Czech Republic and partner facilities located in France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom. For further information, please visit https://www.aruba.it/ and social networks Facebook, X and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918947451/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Kenya Hayes

NetApp

kenya.hayes@netapp.com

Investor Contact:

Kris Newton

NetApp

kris.newton@netapp.com