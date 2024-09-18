MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Result of AGM
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 18
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of the Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, 18 September 2024
The Board is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting held today, all resolutions as detailed below were duly passed by shareholders on a show of hands. The proxy voting figures are shown below:
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast (excl. votes withheld)
Votes Withheld
Ordinary Resolutions
2,293,769
99.72
6,500
0.28
2,300,269
6,624
2,260,837
98.48
34,966
1.52
2,295,803
11,090
2,290,752
99.70
6,850
0.30
2,297,602
9,291
2,293,419
99.70
6,850
0.30
2,300,269
6,624
2,274,527
98.88
25,742
1.12
2,300,269
6,624
2,279,527
99.10
20,742
0.90
2,300,269
6,624
2,292,261
99.65
8,008
0.35
2,300,269
6,624
2,283,282
99.52
11,060
0.48
2,294,342
12,551
2,290,473
99.69
7,129
0.31
2,297,602
9,291
SPECIAL BUSINESS
2,277,356
99.10
20,742
0.90
2,298,098
8,795
Special Resolutions
2,270,680
98.92
24,751
1.08
2,295,431
11,462
2,291,082
99.60
9,187
0.40
2,300,269
6,624
2,293,419
99.70
6,850
0.30
2,300,269
6,624
1,779,061
77.50
516,370
22.50
2,295,431
11,462
1,780,953
77.42
519,316
22.58
2,300,269
6,624
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chairman have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the Annual General Meeting, the total number of Ordinary shares of 1p each in issue and the total number of voting rights was 21,214,731.
The proxy voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at www.migoplc.co.uk
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special business resolutions passed have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special business resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
Resolutions 14 and 15:
The Board notes that a significant number of votes were cast against resolutions 14 and 15, and provides the following further explanation for shareholders, as recommended by the Investment Association and the UK Corporate Governance Code.
These resolutions were carefully drafted to provide maximum flexibility for the Company to deal with any unplaced Elected shares and with Realisation shares, following the 2024 Realisation Opportunity. Fortunately, the recent Realisation Opportunity did not require the implementation of the mechanisms that resolutions 14 and 15 provided. Nonetheless, the Board understands the technical principles under which some shareholders have chosen to vote against these resolutions, particularly in the very unlikely event that they had needed to be fully utilised, and also notes that buybacks are subject to shareholder elections and market conditions, limiting arbitrary use.
The Board acknowledges the significant shareholder support for its approach to returning capital via a range of mechanisms (including from shareholders who voted against resolutions 14 and 15) as well as noting the limited election for the 2024 Realisation Opportunity, which totalled 5.3% of MIGO's issued share capital. This amount was bought back on 5 September necessitating no further action from the Company. Consequently, despite being passed, resolutions 14 and 15 need have no further application for the time being.
The Board takes the result of the recent Realisation Opportunity and broader feedback on its realisation approach as a strong endorsement for the Company's strategy, particularly given the opportunities that the Investment Mangers see. The Board continues to have an open dialogue with shareholders on the approach to offering mechanisms to exit investments, which can be seen as positive for liquidity.
18 September 2024
For further information contact:
Kerstin Rucht, Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary, 020 3709 8732