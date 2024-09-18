The PPD clinical research business joins GoCo Health Innovation City in Gothenburg, Sweden

The PPD clinical research business of Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced today the expansion of its global laboratory services with a new bioanalytical lab in GoCo Health Innovation City in Gothenburg, Sweden, that will serve pharmaceutical and biotech customers with advanced laboratory services and leading-edge instrumentation across all phases of pharmaceutical development to help deliver life-changing medicines to patients worldwide.

The new 29,000-square-foot laboratory will be adjacent to the Gothenburg strategic research and development site of the global pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, which has been instrumental in the development of GoCo Health Innovation City. Steptura, a joint real estate company among Next Step Group, Balder and Vectura Fastigheter, designed the life science and global research cluster in Sweden to attract researchers and entrepreneurs from around the world and to accelerate health innovation.

The PPD clinical research business will expand its bioanalytical capabilities to include comprehensive and full-service solutions, encompassing both small and large molecules, biomarkers and novel modalities. Service offerings will include a wide range of advanced technologies and methodologies, such as cell-based assays, chromatography, flow cytometry, immunochemistry and molecular genomics.

"We are thrilled to expand our bioanalytical footprint in Europe in the collaborative and innovative environment of GoCo Health Innovation City as we deploy the most technologically advanced systems to develop assays supporting early discovery and subsequently apply them for testing of clinical trial samples across every stage of drug development for our customers," said Leon Wyszkowski, president, analytical services, clinical research, Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Our presence in Sweden will support our customers with accurate and timely data, empowering them to make informed decisions, as we advance Thermo Fisher's Mission to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer."

Jacob Torell, chief executive officer, Steptura, said, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Thermo Fisher Scientific to GoCo Health Innovation City. Their establishment and presence here underscore our commitment to fostering a dynamic ecosystem where cutting-edge technology and brilliant minds come together to shape the future of health innovation."

The expansion will add up to 140 highly skilled scientists and laboratory support professionals, ranging from entry-level bench positions to general manager. The new lab, which is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025, will be equipped with state-of-the-art instrumentation, enabling a wide range of GLP-compliant bioanalytical capabilities. This advanced technology will facilitate the delivery of rapid and reliable bioanalytical assay services across all stages of drug development, from preclinical studies to post-approval studies.

In addition to the new lab in Sweden, the business operates a global network of GMP (good manufacturing practices), central, bioanalytical and vaccine science laboratories with operations based in Middleton, Wisconsin, Highland Heights, Kentucky, Richmond, Virginia, Athlone, Ireland, Brussels, Belgium, Singapore and Suzhou, China.

