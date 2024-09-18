Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
18.09.2024 14:24 Uhr
EQT AB: Invitation to EQT's first US capital markets event in New York on October 22, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In three decades, EQT has grown to become a global leader in active ownership strategies. To mark its 30th anniversary, EQT is hosting its first US capital markets event in New York.

In the five years since EQT's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, EQT has quadrupled revenues and had a fivefold increase in its market cap to USD ~40 billion. At its capital markets event, EQT will reflect on its long term growth priorities, its distinctive value creation approach, and the future of private markets.

The event will be hosted by EQT's CEO Christian Sinding, representatives from EQT's Executive Committee and EQT's Partner group. Presentations and Q&A will begin at 10.00 am ET, and be followed by lunch, featuring remarks from EQT's Founder & Chairperson, Conni Jonsson. The event will take place at The Times Square EDITION, and it is expected to conclude by 1.30 ET.

Attendance is primarily intended for institutional shareholders, analysts, financial advisors, and media. Please register here.

We look forward to welcoming you!

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/invitation-to-eqt-s-first-us-capital-markets-event-in-new-york-on-october-22--2024,c4039280

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4039280/3007444.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/pr-cmd-invite-nyc,c3334921

PR CMD invite NYC

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-eqts-first-us-capital-markets-event-in-new-york-on-october-22-2024-302251828.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
