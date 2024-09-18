LSEB Creative Corp. Announces Strategic Retail Partnerships to Bolster Brand's Visibility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / LSEB Creative Corp. (OTC PINK:LSEB) (the "Company"), an innovative force in the fashion sector, is excited to announce a significant step in expanding the retail presence of its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company has confirmed a Trunk Show partnership with a luxury Canadian department store, marking a pivotal moment in its retail strategy aimed at enhancing visibility and engagement in the North American market.

The trunk show, scheduled to take place in Toronto in November over a five-day period, will serve as a high-profile platform for Lauren Bentley Swimwear to showcase its signature designs and introduce the brand to a broader audience. This event will not only elevate the brand's recognition within the Canadian luxury retail space but also position it to explore subsequent trunk shows, as well as wholesale partnerships.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with one of Canada's leading department stores for this event," said Lauren Bentley, CEO of LSEB Creative Corp. "This partnership reflects our commitment to making strategic decisions that align with our long-term vision for the brand. We see tremendous potential for growth in this market, and this trunk show is just the beginning."

The Company continues to explore similar partnership models and wholesale partnerships with other key retailers across its target markets. These initiatives are part of our broader strategy to build meaningful, lasting relationships with retail partners that reflect the brand's ethos of elegance and quality.

Looking ahead, LSEB Creative Corp. remains committed to its growth trajectory while ensuring that business decisions are made in the best interest of its shareholders and aligned with its core values.

About LSEB Creative Corp.

LSEB Creative Corp (OTC PINK:LSEB) is a leading name in the fashion industry, specializing in luxurious swimwear through its flagship brand, Lauren Bentley Swimwear. The Company is dedicated to delivering timeless designs and impeccable craftsmanship. With a focus on innovation and excellence, LSEB Creative Corp continues to set the standard in the world of luxury swimwear.

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "future," "may," "will," "would," "should," "plan," "projected," "intend," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of LSEB Creative Corp. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to: (i) the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its current operational or expansion plans; (ii) the Company's ability to build and maintain the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the anticipated growth of its business; and (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control.

For more information, please contact:

LSEB Creative Corp.

Lauren Bentley, CEO

info@lsebcreative.com

laurenbentleyswim.com

Instagram: @laurenbentleyswim

Contact Information

Jordan Starkman

CFO

jstarkman@lsebcreative.com

647-328-8267

SOURCE: LSEB Creative Corp.

View the original press release on accesswire.com