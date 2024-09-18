Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 14:26 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Liuyang Municipal Publicity Department: The 16th China International Fireworks Cultural Festival Ends up a Success

LIUYANG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / From September 14 to 15, the 16th China (Liuyang) International Fireworks Cultural Festival was successfully hosted in Liuyang. By the brilliantly lit Liuyang River gathered tens of thousands of visitors to admire the visual spectacle of fireworks.

This year's festival launched eight thematic activities. While enhancing industrial linkage through "fireworks +" and delivering an immersive consumer experience to tourists, it also offered a free viewing area for the first time, allowing tourists to adore fireworks, visit the night market and feel the unique charm, so as to inject momentum into the night economy. On the evening of September 14, nearly 100,000 fireworks products and more than 8,500 fireworks shells were launched into the air from 32 points outside the city, turning the city into a world of light and colors.

Liuyang Fireworks Conference (LFC) has become the world's top fireworks competition and a key platform for global industry exchanges. This year's LFC gathered four world-class fireworks displaying teams from the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines and Canada. They showed their skills by the Liuyang River, displaying new display arrangement creativity and performance art of fireworks products. After intense competition, the Canadian team won the championship, the Netherlands team finished second, and the Philippines and New Zealand teams were winners of excellent prize.

In recent years, Liuyang has accelerated the transformation and upgrading of fireworks industry. By pushing the "fireworks +" integration, enhancing brand value and influence, and rolling out the "tour the countryside during the day, watch fireworks at night" leisure mode, Liuyang has grown into the world's largest production and trade base of fireworks, seeing the industrial output value exceed RMB 50 billion in 2023.

Media Contact:

Organization Name: Liuyang Municipal Publicity Department
Contact Person: Jason
Email: 2719431560@qq.com
Website: http://www.liuyang.gov.cn/ztzl/dwzt/czj39/lyczyjsgk7/bmyjs9662/zglyswxcb/

SOURCE: Liuyang Municipal Publicity Department



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Besser als NVIDIA! 3 KI- Favoriten mit riesigem Potenzial

Erleben Sie die KI-Revolution und sichern Sie sich gigantische Gewinne!

Nutzen Sie die einmalige Gelegenheit, die Ihnen die Künstliche Intelligenz bietet! Unser exklusiver Aktienreport enthüllt drei unglaublich aussichtsreiche KI-Aktien, die von der bahnbrechenden Entwicklung in diesem Sektor massiv profitieren können.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Weil eine Investition in KI-Unternehmen nicht nur Stabilität bringt, sondern auch das Potenzial hat, Ihr Depot explosionsartig wachsen zu lassen. Die letzten Jahre haben bewiesen: Wer auf KI setzt, kann außergewöhnliche Gewinne einfahren. Jetzt, nach einer kurzen Konsolidierungsphase, öffnen sich wieder sensationelle Einstiegsmöglichkeiten.

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die besten Investments im KI-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.