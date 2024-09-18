Meyer Burger CEO Gunter Erfurt has resigned, with Franz Richter named as his successor. CFO Markus Nikles is also stepping down as part of the company's restructuring, which includes job cuts, particularly in Europe. From pv magazine Germany Meyer Burger Technology AG said this week that it has begun a strategic reorientation, including changes to the management team. These steps include a comprehensive restructuring of the company's top management, with CEO Gunter Erfurt leaving the Switzerland-based PV manufacturer and handing over the management to previous Chairman of the Board of Directors ...

