Malaysia's Sustainable Energy Development Authority reports that the 350 MW capacity allocated for residential solar under the net metering initiative has been reached. However, capacity remains available for government buildings, as well as commercial and industrial users under the same scheme. A 350 MW quota for residential solar allocated under Malaysia's net-metering initiative has been fully subscribed, according to the country's Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA). SEDA said that 306. 07 MW has been approved for projects thus far. The quota was made available under Malaysia's ...

