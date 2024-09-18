Davide Campari-Milano N.V.: CEO Resignation

• Resignation of Matteo Fantacchiotti as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board• Appointment of Paolo Marchesini and Fabio Di Fede as interim co-CEOs• Establishment of Leadership Transition Committee chaired by Bob-Kunze Concewitz• Appointment of Jean-Marie Laborde as Vice Chairman of the BoardMilan, September 18, 2024-Davide Campari Milano N.V. announces Matteo Fantacchiotti's resignation as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors, effective as of today, due to personal reasons.The Board has decided to appoint Paolo Marchesini (Chief Financial and Operating Officer) and Fabio Di Fede (General Counsel and Business Development Officer) as interim co-CEOs and as executive members of a Leadership Transition Committee, which shall be chaired by Bob Kunze-Concewitz (non-executive Director). Such Committee, together with the Remuneration and Appointment Committee, will also be responsible for the identification of the new Chief Executive Officer, to be proposed to the Board of Directors, after an assessment of both internal and external candidates as per best governance practices.Concomitantly, Jean-Marie Laborde, currently member of the Board of Directors of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. and member of the Control, Risks and Sustainability Committee, is appointed as Vice Chairman.Matteo Fantacchiotti declared: 'It has been a privilege for me to be part of Campari Group for almost five years and to lead this organization since April 2024. While I have now taken the decision to leave, I express my deepest gratitude to all stakeholders, particularly the Chairman, the Board of Directors and the Leadership Team.'.After expressing his regret following Matteo Fantacchiotti's decision, Luca Garavoglia declared: 'Our growth ambition remains very strong. We have a very solid future ahead thanks to our robust organization, our global footprint, and particularly our unique portfolio made of some of the most admired brands in the spirits industry nurtured by a committed team of professionals. In continuity with the past, we'll continue focusing on building our brands to keep on generating profitable growth and industry outperformance in the long run, as we have done since we went public in 2001.'.As of the date of resignation, Matteo Fantacchiotti holds 2,988 shares of the Company.Following the resignation as member of the Board, Matteo Fantacchiotti and the Company mutually agreed to also proceed with the termination of the current employment relationship. The economic terms of such termination are still to be defined and formalized.FOR FURTHER INFORMATIONInvestor RelationsChiara GaraviniTel. +39 02 6225330Email: chiara.garavini@campari.comGulsevin TuncayTel. +39 02 6225528Email: gulsevin.tuncay@campari.com