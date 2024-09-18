Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AAA Distributor: AAA Doors Adopts Carbon-Neutral Shipping Solutions for Sustainable Commerce

Through partnership with Route, buyers of home improvement products can support forestry projects that counter the effects of climate change and ozone depletion.

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / As the world marked International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer on September 16, AAA Doors announces that it has adopted carbon-neutral shipping options, allowing customers to help protect the environment when they purchase items to be delivered.

AAA Doors, part of the AAA Distributor family of companies, is working with Route, an innovative company that funds certified forestry projects to compensate for the carbon emissions generated by shipping.

With AAA Doors' selection of over 500 door styles popular with a broad spectrum of commercial and individual clients, the partnership with Route has the potential to mitigate a significant amount of carbon emissions.

"We are thrilled to offer a completely carbon-neutral shipping option for our customers," according to Jenya Teplitskaya, Senior Branch Manager at AAA Doors. "As a company that ships doors nationwide, we understand the impact our operations can have on the environment. By providing a carbon-neutral shipping option, we're not only reducing our carbon footprint but also empowering our customers to make more sustainable choices. It's a step towards a greener future, and we're proud to be at the forefront of this initiative."

While CO2 does not directly affect the ozone layer, elevated levels of the gas cool the stratosphere and deplete ozone levels, according to multiple studies and atmospheric models. In addition, carbon emissions are a leading cause of global climate change. Global energy-related carbon dioxide emissions rose by 6% in 2021 to 36.3 billion tons, the highest level ever recorded, according to a 2022 study by the International Energy Agency.

Route mitigates the damage of carbon emissions through the purchase of carbon credits. The company calculates the total carbon emissions produced by the shipping process, including emissions from vehicles such as trucks, ships, and planes, and accounts for the entire journey of a package from the distributor to the customer. The carbon credits Route purchases support the development of forestry projects worldwide, which are known to sequester carbon from the atmosphere.

The e-commerce sector is predicted to generate 25 million tons of carbon dioxide annually by 2030. In response to this looming environmental challenge, AAA Doors' collaboration with Route introduces a sustainable model that not only aligns with global sustainability goals but also sets a precedent for the home improvement industry.

For more information on AAA Distributor, please visit https://aaadistributor.com.

About AAA Distributor

AAA Distributor is a distributor, wholesaler, and retailer of kitchen, bathroom and flooring home improvement and remodeling products. Headquartered in Philadelphia, its large showroom (120,000 square feet) in Philadelphia offers samples, displays, and free 3D design services with the assistance of 12 full-time interior designers.?AAA designs and imports its own proprietary product line, LessCare, which includes cabinetry, vanities, bath furnishings, plumbing supplies, flooring and fixtures.?AAA Distributor also has locations in Atlanta, Dallas and Spokane.?

Contact Information

Buse Kayar
Media and Content Manager
buse.kayar@issuerdirect.com

SOURCE: AAA Distributor

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Sondersituation: Vervielfachungschance bei diesen Goldaktien

Der Goldpreis haussiert und schwingt sich von Hoch zu Hoch. Getrieben von geopolitischen Unsicherheiten sowie der Aussicht auf eine lockere Geldpolitik der FED gehen Experten aktuell von weiter steigenden Notierungen bis sogar in den Bereich von 3.000 US-Dollar je Unze Gold aus.

Im Schatten des Basispreises notieren Goldproduzenten aus der zweiten Reihe sowie Explorationsunternehmen noch weit weg von ihren historischen Höchstständen entfernt und bieten dadurch erhebliches Aufholpotential.

In diesem kostenlosen Report geben wir Ihnen Favoriten an die Hand, die aufgrund von Sondersituation die Chance auf eine Kursvervielfachung besitzen.

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von dem weiter steigenden Kurs des Edelmetalls.

Sichern Sie sich jetzt Ihren kostenfreien Report.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.