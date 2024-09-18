Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

N2Growth Honors the Vanguard of HR Leadership With 2024 LEADERS40 Top CHRO Award

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / In a world where change is the only constant, a select group of HR leaders has adapted and thrived. Today, N2Growth, a global executive search and leadership advisory powerhouse, proudly unveils its 2024 LEADERS40 Award, celebrating the 40 most influential and innovative Chief Human Resources Officers and Chief People Officers from world-renowned organizations.

These trailblazers have redefined what it means to be an HR leader in an era marked by economic volatility, political upheavals, and the meteoric rise of AI. They have been the steady hand guiding their organizations through societal shifts, championing inclusivity, and fearlessly embracing an AI-driven future.

The selection criteria for the 2024 LEADERS40 list are comprehensive and forward-thinking, encompassing:

  • Organizational Design and Change Management: Reflecting the need to align the workforce with evolving company objectives, particularly in the context of digital transformation and AI adoption. This focus highlights CHROs' roles as key leaders in navigating and implementing strategic changes within their organizations.

  • Leadership Development: Emphasizing the rapid development of leaders to manage and drive change effectively. This is crucial due to the talent crunch and estimated leadership deficits leading up to 2030.

  • Business Acumen and Organizational Impact: Operational efficiencies remain a top concern, driven by economic pressures and AI's potential to streamline processes. CHROs are tasked with enhancing productivity while managing costs, leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks and improve overall efficiency.

  • Inclusivity and ESG Leadership: Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and robust environmental, social, and governance initiatives, particularly fostering inclusive environments for leaders with disabilities.

  • Industry Influence: Significant impact within their industries and broader communities, including thought leadership, innovative practices, and active participation in industry forums.

  • People-Centric Leadership: Genuine concern for team well-being, characterized by transparency, accountability, and empathy. This includes initiatives that promote mental health, work-life balance, and open communication.

  • Innovative Workforce Initiatives: Implementation of forward-thinking workforce development plans and programs that anticipate future skills needs and foster continuous learning and innovation.

  • Employee Satisfaction: Proven evidence of positive workforce dynamics, high engagement levels, and employee satisfaction, measured through regular employee surveys, retention rates, and workplace culture assessments.

"To earn a spot on the LEADERS40 list, terms like leadership, culture, and DE&I are not mere jargon-they encapsulate the essence, beliefs, and daily endeavors of these remarkable leaders," said Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth.

"The leaders on our 2024 list are more than just exceptional HR professionals; they are the architects of organizational culture, adeptly navigating the complexities of a digital age where employees have a more powerful voice than ever before," Vukelic added. "As we stand on the cusp of 2025, these visionaries are armed with cutting-edge strategies and an unwavering commitment to their people."

The list results from rigorous analysis by a panel of N2Growth insiders and external advisors, ensuring an impartial and comprehensive selection process.

N2Growth invites industry professionals, media, and the public to celebrate these extraordinary HR leaders. View the list.

Contact Information

Dan Evans
Chief Marketing Officer
press@n2growth.com

SOURCE: N2Growth

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Drei potenzielle Vervielfacher aus Osteuropa

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport nehmen wir Sie mit auf eine Reise durch die dynamischen und oft unterbewerteten Aktienmärkte Osteuropas. Die Region erlebt ein beeindruckendes Wirtschaftswachstum, das weit über den Erwartungen vieler Analysten liegt. Während westliche Märkte gesättigt erscheinen, bieten osteuropäische Unternehmen einzigartige Investitionsmöglichkeiten zu attraktiven Bewertungen.

Profitieren Sie vom Wachstum Osteuropas!

In dieser Ausgabe stellen wir Ihnen drei Top-Aktien vor, die nicht nur durch solide Fundamentaldaten glänzen, sondern auch durch ein enormes Wachstumspotenzial in den kommenden Jahren. Erfahren Sie, warum diese Favoriten bereit sind, die Märkte zu erobern und wie Sie als Investor von dieser Entwicklung profitieren können.

Verpassen Sie nicht die Chance, Teil dieser aufstrebenden Wirtschaft zu sein. Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, bei welchen unentdeckten Perlen noch enormes Potenzial schlummert.

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.