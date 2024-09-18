N2Growth Honors the Vanguard of HR Leadership With 2024 LEADERS40 Top CHRO Award

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / In a world where change is the only constant, a select group of HR leaders has adapted and thrived. Today, N2Growth, a global executive search and leadership advisory powerhouse, proudly unveils its 2024 LEADERS40 Award, celebrating the 40 most influential and innovative Chief Human Resources Officers and Chief People Officers from world-renowned organizations.

These trailblazers have redefined what it means to be an HR leader in an era marked by economic volatility, political upheavals, and the meteoric rise of AI. They have been the steady hand guiding their organizations through societal shifts, championing inclusivity, and fearlessly embracing an AI-driven future.

The selection criteria for the 2024 LEADERS40 list are comprehensive and forward-thinking, encompassing:

Organizational Design and Change Management: Reflecting the need to align the workforce with evolving company objectives, particularly in the context of digital transformation and AI adoption. This focus highlights CHROs' roles as key leaders in navigating and implementing strategic changes within their organizations.

Leadership Development: Emphasizing the rapid development of leaders to manage and drive change effectively. This is crucial due to the talent crunch and estimated leadership deficits leading up to 2030.

Business Acumen and Organizational Impact: Operational efficiencies remain a top concern, driven by economic pressures and AI's potential to streamline processes. CHROs are tasked with enhancing productivity while managing costs, leveraging AI to automate repetitive tasks and improve overall efficiency.

Inclusivity and ESG Leadership: Demonstrated commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and robust environmental, social, and governance initiatives, particularly fostering inclusive environments for leaders with disabilities.

Industry Influence: Significant impact within their industries and broader communities, including thought leadership, innovative practices, and active participation in industry forums.

People-Centric Leadership: Genuine concern for team well-being, characterized by transparency, accountability, and empathy. This includes initiatives that promote mental health, work-life balance, and open communication.

Innovative Workforce Initiatives: Implementation of forward-thinking workforce development plans and programs that anticipate future skills needs and foster continuous learning and innovation.

Employee Satisfaction: Proven evidence of positive workforce dynamics, high engagement levels, and employee satisfaction, measured through regular employee surveys, retention rates, and workplace culture assessments.

"To earn a spot on the LEADERS40 list, terms like leadership, culture, and DE&I are not mere jargon-they encapsulate the essence, beliefs, and daily endeavors of these remarkable leaders," said Kelli Vukelic, Chief Executive Officer at N2Growth.

"The leaders on our 2024 list are more than just exceptional HR professionals; they are the architects of organizational culture, adeptly navigating the complexities of a digital age where employees have a more powerful voice than ever before," Vukelic added. "As we stand on the cusp of 2025, these visionaries are armed with cutting-edge strategies and an unwavering commitment to their people."

The list results from rigorous analysis by a panel of N2Growth insiders and external advisors, ensuring an impartial and comprehensive selection process.

N2Growth invites industry professionals, media, and the public to celebrate these extraordinary HR leaders. View the list.

