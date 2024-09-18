Pace® Analytical: Pace Establishes a National Center of Excellence for Legionella Testing and Consulting Services

Company selects Pittsburgh, PA, laboratory for its capacity, centralized location, and investments in method research and development

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / Pace® Analytical Services, the preferred provider of regulatory testing and analytical laboratory services, and a division of Pace®, a science and technology company, today announced its Legionella Center of Excellence (CoE) in Pittsburgh, PA.





Pace Analytical Services Logo

full-color Pace logo with Analytical Services





Pace® provides testing services for Legionella and other waterborne pathogens from multiple laboratories across the U.S. and employs nationally recognized experts in the industry. "Our investments in developing testing methods for Legionella and capacity for growth have been centered at our Pittsburgh laboratory," notes Robert DeMalo, M.Sc., Vice President of Operations for Pace® Building Sciences. "As a Center of Excellence, this location will support clients with routine and advanced testing services, outbreak support, product evaluations, and consulting services, including water management planning and auditing."

Legionella resides in building water systems before spreading to the respiratory systems of its victims through a form of pneumonia known as Legionnaires' Disease. Pace® partners with healthcare systems, the hospitality industry, data centers, water treatment providers, and others to help them comply with Legionella regulatory testing requirements and/or to mitigate the risk of infection. DeMalo adds, "We are finally seeing more regulatory requirements enacted and proposed for Legionella testing - and for very good reason. At our Center of Excellence, we can address any testing need and provide guidance from experts deeply rooted in this area of science who are passionate about eliminating Legionnaires' Disease." The company offers multiple Legionella test methods, including quick pass/fail results and advanced identification methods often required for compliance, including species identification, serotyping, and qPCR.

In addition to Legionella, the CoE and other Pace® laboratories test for a variety of waterborne pathogens through its CDC Elite and AIHA-accredited locations. This includes testing for non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM), E.coli, total coliforms, pseudomonas aeruginosa, and others. A complete list is available at pacelabs.com.

Pace® is a portfolio company of Leonard Green & Partners and Los Angeles-based Aurora Capital Partners.

About Pace®

Pace® makes the world a safer, healthier place. For decades, Pace® people have been committed to advancing the science of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries in our Life Sciences laboratories and supporting businesses, industries, consulting firms, government agencies, and more through our Analytical Services laboratories. Pace® offers local-level service backed by a national laboratory network. For customers with in-house labs, Pace® provides a range of professional services to keep their operations moving forward. The Pace® team works in partnership with customers by providing the service, science, and the data they need to make critical decisions that benefit us all.

Contact Information

Pam Bednar

Marketing Director

pam.bednar@pacelabs.com

612-297-0651

Brooke Schwartzel

Brand & Communications Manager

brooke.schwartzel@pacelabs.com

612-656-2241

SOURCE: Pace® Analytical

View the original press release on newswire.com.