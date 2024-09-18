Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.09.2024
Gold erreicht in diesem Jahr 33 Mal ein neues Rekordhoch, aber diese Minenaktie ist die eigentliche Geschichte
ACCESSWIRE
18.09.2024 15:02 Uhr
IMAART LLC: The Times of London Features Luxury Fertility Concierge IMA ART's Co-Founders Michelle Tang & Ron Sonnenberg

The Feature Article, Written by Megan Agnew, Highlights IMA ART's Transformative Approach to Luxury Fertility & Surrogacy for Discerning Clientele

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 18, 2024 / IMA ART, the world's premier luxury fertility concierge, was recently featured in The Times of London Sunday Magazine. The article, titled "Want a Girl With Blue Eyes? Inside California's VIP IVF Industry," was published on Sept. 15, 2024, and offers an exclusive glimpse into the extraordinary services provided by IMA ART's co-founders Michelle Tang and Ron Sonnenberg for discerning clientele of ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

IMA ART Fertility Co-Founders Michelle Tang & Ron Sonnenberg

IMA ART Fertility Co-Founders Michelle Tang & Ron Sonnenberg

Megan Agnew's feature underscores IMA ART's revolutionary bespoke approach to fertility and surrogacy, spotlighting the boutique white-glove fertility concierge offered to the select few who engage its services. As the only Fertility Maison, IMA ART limits its annual clientele, meticulously curating every aspect of the fertility concierge and surrogacy process from selecting reproductive endocrinologists and private nurses to designing a personalized experience for each client. Every aspect of the client's arrival in Los Angeles from exclusive dining reservations and luxury accommodations to seamless transportation are meticulously curated.

During the interview, Tang and Sonnenberg emphasized the rigorous selection process for surrogates, ensuring not only their physical well-being but also the safety and environment in which they live. "We assess everything from cleanliness to the neighborhood," Sonnenberg shared. Once a match is made, IMA ART customizes every element of the surrogacy arrangement from diet and lifestyle preferences to home care, ensuring optimal conditions for both surrogate and baby.

The article also touches on IMA ART's full-service, white-glove approach from providing private medical consultations to scheduling appointments with Beverly Hills' top fertility clinics. IMA ART's concierge service, ranging from $30,000 to $85,000+, offers unmatched support and guidance, ensuring that every detail is handled with discretion and precision.

Michelle Tang adds, "Our clients expect the highest level of care and detail, and that's exactly what we provide from the beginning of the journey to the birth of their child." As a testament to its commitment, the firm provides surrogates with housekeepers, conducts random alcohol testing upon client request, and even organizes "twin" births through coordinated surrogate pregnancies.

IMA ART's presence in the fertility space redefines luxury fertility & surrogacy, seamlessly blending privacy, exclusivity, and exceptional service.

About IMA ART

IMA ART, the world's first and only white-glove luxury fertility concierge & surrogacy agency, is nestled in the heart of Beverly Hills. The private firm is a sanctuary of bespoke advisory services offering discreet fertility solutions to an exclusive clientele. The Fertility Maison has redefined the journey for discerning clients expecting savoir-faire of excellence. Known for its luxurious approach and strict confidentiality, it stands as a paradigm shift in Haute Fertility.

Contact Information

Michelle Tang
CEO & Co-Founder
michelle@imaartfertility.com
+1(424)284-1408

SOURCE: IMA ART Fertility

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
